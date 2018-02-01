Joanne Cantwell to present The Sunday Game Live from 2019

News follows announcement last week that Michael Lyster will retire at the end of 2018
Joanne Cantwell: “The thing I hate more than anything is being called a female sports broadcaster. It’s only when that distinction is no longer made that we’ll be okay.” Photograph: Eric Luke.

Joanne Cantwell: “The thing I hate more than anything is being called a female sports broadcaster. It’s only when that distinction is no longer made that we’ll be okay.” Photograph: Eric Luke.

 

Joanne Cantwell will be the new presenter of The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ from 2019 onwards.

The news follows last week’s announcement that long-time anchor Michael Lyster will retire after this year’s GAA Championships.

Lyster spent 34 years presenting the programme and will now be succeeded by the first woman to head the show.

Cantwell joined RTÉ in 2007 as a reporter on The Sunday Game Live. Over the past 11 years she has worked across numerous RTÉ Sport programmes on television and radio as a presenter, reporter and journalist including presenting The Saturday Game Live, rugby magazine programme Against The Head and the RTÉ Sports Awards on RTÉ television and Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1.

Speaking about the appointment she said: “I’m passionate about our national games and having joined RTÉ as sideline reporter on The Sunday Game Live 11 years ago, I’m delighted to take up the anchor position on such an iconic show. Michael Lyster is a true broadcasting legend whom I’ve always greatly admired. He has held the fort for the past 34 years in his own inimitable style. I’m really looking forward to taking over the reins in 2019, in the meantime I also look forward to my continued roles on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport and as reporter on the Sunday Game for what looks like a really exciting season.”

Ryle Nugent, Group Head of RTÉ Sport said, “As an experienced and accomplished broadcaster, Joanne has a proven track record across a portfolio of our output as a presenter, reporter and journalist. Her work across the the Olympic Games, Saturday Game Live, Against The Head, numerous awards shows and of course her lead role on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 has been ideal preparation for her elevation to this position. I have no doubt that Joanne will do an outstanding job when she takes over next year”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.