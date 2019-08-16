Tipp v Kilkenny: Cillian Buckley returns for the Cats

Brian Cody makes one change while Liam Sheedy retains starting XV for Croke Park

Cillian Buckley starts for Kilkenny against Tipp on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

There is just one change to the line-ups for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final between Kilkenny and Tipperary.

Cillian Buckley has been passed fit to return to the team after a season battling injury. He started the quarter-final against Cork but was replaced at half-time and came on against Limerick in the semi-final at the end of the first half.

He is named at centrefield but may switch with Conor Fogarty to drop to wing back. It is a lift for the team to be able to bring back the two-time All Star even if he is short of game time.

Tipperary make no changes, which means that Séamus Kennedy retains his place after being introduced as a late replacement for James Barry.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody maintained his practice of making changes for All-Ireland finals. Sunday will be his 18th final - including replays - and he changed the team for 13 of them. Changes included those forced by injuries but they were largely tactical alterations.

KILKENNY: E Murphy; P Murphy, H Lawlor, J Holden; C Fogarty, P Walsh, P Deegan; C Browne, C Buckley; J Donnelly, TJ Reid (capt.), W Walsh; A Mullen, C Fennelly, R Hogan. Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, E Morrissey, J Cleere, R Reid, R Leahy, R Reid, B Ryan, L Blanchfield, G Aylward, A Murphy.

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C Barrett, B Heffernan, R Maher; B Maher, P Maher, S Kennedy; N McGrath, M Breen; D McCormack, J O’Dwyer, N O’Meara; J Forde, S Callanan (capt.), J McGrath. Subs: P Maher, J Barry, G Browne, R Byrne, J Cahill, W Connors, A Flynn, M Kehoe, D Maher, J Morris, S O’Brien.

