Richie Hogan returns as Kilkenny dominate 14-man Carlow

Kilkenny 3-21 Carlow 0-9

Kilkenny dominated 14-man Carlow in Sunday’s Division 1B meeting at Netwatch Cullen Park, winning by 21 points for their second victory of the campaign.

Richie Hogan announced his Kilkenny return with 1-3 from open play, and he was the standout player on show.

Carlow were 0-5 to 0-0 in arrears when right half back Michael Malone received a straight red card for a rash tackle on an opponent in 14 minutes.

Alan Murphy (free), Ger Aylward, Billy Sheehan, Murphy again from a free and his brother goalkeeper Eoin hit that early, unanswered necklace of Kilkenny points before Carlow opened their account with a Marty Kavanagh pointed free on 11 minutes.

Kilkenny then scored the first of their three goals via the impressive James Maher, and Brian Cody’s charges continued to pick off their scores with ease approaching the interval.

By half time the game was already beyond Carlow, they trailed by 1-12 to 0-5 with a man less. All of their scores had arrived via Kavanagh, four of his five coming from frees.

There was no let-up in the Kilkenny domination in the second half as Colm Bonnar’s men continued to chase stripey shadows.

In the 43rd minute Ger Aylward scooped the ball to the Carlow net and on 54 minutes half time substitute Niall Brassil did all the donkey work in setting up Hogan for a cracking goal. Kilkenny now led 3-15 to 0-7.

Three could’ve easily become four when Walter Walsh was denied a goal by a brilliant save from Carlow goalkeeper Damien Jordan - one of the few positives for Carlow to take from the game.

Nine Kilkenny players shared in their huge total - the only downside for the winners being an injury to Brasill in injury time. Carlow will have to improve quickly, only four points from play in comparison to the Cats’ total of 3-12 showed the difference in class between the two neighbouring counties.

Kilkenny: E Murphy (0-1, free); C Wallace, H Lawlor, C Delaney; M Cody, P Deegan, M Carey; M Keoghan, A Murphy (0-8, all frees); B Ryan, W Walsh (0-2), J Maher (1-2), B Sheehan (0-1) R Hogan (1-3), G Aylward (1-1). Subs: N Brasill (0-2) for Keoghan (h-t); C Fogarty for Carey (h-t); A Nolan (0-1) for Aylward (46 mins); T Kenny for Cody (51 mins); T O’Dwyer for Ryan (61 mins).

Carlow: D Jordan; R Smithers, P Doyle, M Doyle, M Malone, D English, A Corcoran; S Whelan, R Coady; J M Nolan, M Kavanagh (0-6, 0-5 frees), J Nolan, J Doyle, C Nolan (0-1). Subs: D Byrne 6 for Corcoran (40 mins); A Amond for Whelan (49 mins); T Joyce (0-1) for P Coady (52 mins); E Byrne (0-1) for N Nolan (56 mins); C Treacy for C Nolan (65 mins).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).