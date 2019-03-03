Offaly get the better of Carlow in relegation playoff rehersal

Carlow 1-10 Offaly 4-8

Joe Bergin and Shane Dooley scored a combined 4-4 as the Faithful County claimed their first league points in a game which started in a downpour and ended in a snowstorm at Netwatch Cullen Park.

All the goals conceded by Carlow were preventable, starting in the fourth minute when Bergin’s harmless looking shot slipped past Carlow goalkeeper Brian Tracey, as the visitors went on to lead 1-5 to 0-6 at the break.

Carlow were hit by two goals in a minute in the second half from Dooley and Bergin and when the Carlow defence went missing again Dooley scored a fourth Offaly goal.

This outcome means these counties must now meet again on Sunday next in O’Connor Park, Tullamore to decide who survives in Division 1B.

Carlow scored a point from a penalty and a second penalty in injury time was driven wide by the home goalkeeper.

Offaly were the superior side on the day, some heroic defending keeping the Carlow attack at bay.

OFFALY: E Cahill; P Rigney, N Houlihan, B Conneely; D Egan, P Camon, A Treacy; C Gath (0-1), S Kinsella; J Bergin (2-3, 0-3 frees), S Dolan, K Dunne; K Connolly, C Egan, C Langton (0-2).

Subs: S Dooley (2-1) for Connolly (13); C Taylor for Egan (57); J Gorman (0-1) for Gath (67); D Shortt for Kinsella (70+1).

CARLOW: B Tracey, A Corcoran, P Doyle, M Doyle; E Nolan, D English (0-1 free), K McDonald; J Kavanagh (0-1), S Whelan; S Murphy (1-0), M Kavanagh (0-6,0-5 frees, 0-1 pen), E Byrne; J Doyle, D Murphy (0-1), C Nolan (0-1, 0-1f).

Subs: R Coady for E Nolan (injured) (10); R Smithers for D Murphy (54); J M Nolan for J Doyle (56); J Nolan for C Nolan (62).

Referee: J Ryan (Tipperary).