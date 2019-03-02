Carlow hold on for crucial victory over 13-man Louth

Carlow 1-10 Louth 0-12

A 12th-minute goal from Carlow centre forward Seán Gannon proved the vital score in this Division 3 tie at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday night as Carlow edged out Louth.

In a competitive game Carlow were intent on not suffering a third successive defeat, having lost to Longford and Offaly. With midfield lynchpin Brendan Murphy pulling the strings they held a Louth attack which had hit five goals against Sligo in their last outing in check .

Carlow led 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time but Louth reduced the leeway to a single point (1-7 to 0-9) with a point out of play from Jim McEneaney on 53 minutes. Darragh Foley quickly doubled the Carlow lead from a pointed free and points late in the game from the impressive Gannon, Jordan Morrissey and Darragh O’Brien put the home county three clear. Although Louth rallied for the game’s two final points, Carlow held out.

Louth lost Ciarán Downey was red carded five minutes from full time and his team-mate Declan Byrne went off for two yellows but there was no real malice in this game.

CARLOW: R Sansom; BJ Molloy, S Redmond, C Lawlor; B Kavanagh, E Ruth, C Moran; B Murphy (0-1), S Murphy; J Morrissey (0-1), S Gannon (1-1), L Walker (0-1); Conor Crowley, D Foley (0-4, four frees), D St Ledger (0-1, free).

Subs: Chris Crowley for Molloy (49 mins); D O’Brien (0-1) for Conor Crowley (56); D Walsh for Walker (inj, 59); J Murphy for Moran (67).

LOUTH: F Sheeky; F Donohoe, E Carolan, J Craven (0-1); A Williams, B Duffy (0-1), J Clutterbuck; T Durnin, E Duffy; C Brannigan, C Downey, J McEneaney (0-1); A McDonnell (0-1), S Mulroy (0-5, five frees), D Byrne (0-2).

Subs: E Callaghan for Clutterbuck (44 mins); R Holcroft (0-1) for McEneaney (55); D Corcoran for Donohue (68); R Nally for Brannigan (70 + 1).

Referee: A Kissane (Waterford).