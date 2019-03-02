Carlow hold on for crucial victory over 13-man Louth

Seán Gannon’s first-half goal helped home side to double scores lead at interval

Carlow’s Seán Gannon celebrates his side’s last point in the Allianz Football League Division 3 match against Louth at Netwatch Cullen Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Carlow’s Seán Gannon celebrates his side’s last point in the Allianz Football League Division 3 match against Louth at Netwatch Cullen Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Carlow 1-10 Louth 0-12

A 12th-minute goal from Carlow centre forward Seán Gannon proved the vital score in this Division 3 tie at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday night as Carlow edged out Louth.

In a competitive game Carlow were intent on not suffering a third successive defeat, having lost to Longford and Offaly. With midfield lynchpin Brendan Murphy pulling the strings they held a Louth attack which had hit five goals against Sligo in their last outing in check .

Carlow led 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time but Louth reduced the leeway to a single point (1-7 to 0-9) with a point out of play from Jim McEneaney on 53 minutes. Darragh Foley quickly doubled the Carlow lead from a pointed free and points late in the game from the impressive Gannon, Jordan Morrissey and Darragh O’Brien put the home county three clear. Although Louth rallied for the game’s two final points, Carlow held out.

Louth lost Ciarán Downey was red carded five minutes from full time and his team-mate Declan Byrne went off for two yellows but there was no real malice in this game.

CARLOW: R Sansom; BJ Molloy, S Redmond, C Lawlor; B Kavanagh, E Ruth, C Moran; B Murphy (0-1), S Murphy; J Morrissey (0-1), S Gannon (1-1), L Walker (0-1); Conor Crowley, D Foley (0-4, four frees), D St Ledger (0-1, free).

Subs: Chris Crowley for Molloy (49 mins); D O’Brien (0-1) for Conor Crowley (56); D Walsh for Walker (inj, 59); J Murphy for Moran (67).

LOUTH: F Sheeky; F Donohoe, E Carolan, J Craven (0-1); A Williams, B Duffy (0-1), J Clutterbuck; T Durnin, E Duffy; C Brannigan, C Downey, J McEneaney (0-1); A McDonnell (0-1), S Mulroy (0-5, five frees), D Byrne (0-2).

Subs: E Callaghan for Clutterbuck (44 mins); R Holcroft (0-1) for McEneaney (55); D Corcoran for Donohue (68); R Nally for Brannigan (70 + 1).

Referee: A Kissane (Waterford).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.