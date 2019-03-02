Laois keep promotion hopes alive after midland derby win

Longford let half-time advantage slip at O’Moore Park

Evan O’Carroll impressed in Laois’ win over Longford. File photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Laois 0-14 Longford 0-12

John O’Loughlin and Evan O’Carroll were to the fore as Laois kept their Division 3 promotion hopes alive following a hard-earned win over Longford in O’Moore Park.

It was a result Laois really had to dig out, having trailed at half-time despite playing with the aid of a considerable breeze in the opening 35 minutes.

Longford led 0-8 to 0-7 at the break with big midfielder Darren Gallagher prominent with three points.

Laois improved on the resumption and driven on by the experienced midfielder O’Loughlin, they patiently got on top a couple of late O’Carroll points got them over the line.

LAOIS: G Brody; S Attride (0-1), M Timmons, G Dillon; M Scully, R Pigott, C Begley; J O’Loughlin (0-1), K Lillis; S Byrne, B Carroll, C Boyle (0-1, mark); R Munnelly (0-3), E O’Carroll (0-4, one free, one 45), D Kingston (0-3, one free, one mark).

Subs: T Collins for Byrne (h/t), S O’Flynn for Pigott (50 mins), C Murphy for Kingston (58), E Lowry (0-1) for Boyle (61), P Cahillane for Scully (71).

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; C Smyth, D McElligott, D Quinn; D Gallagher (0-4, two frees), M Quinn (0-1); R McEntire, J McGivney (0-2), D Mimnagh; D Doherty (0-2), C Berry, L Connerton (0-1).

Subs: M Hughes (0-2) for Berry (inj, 19 mins), J Keegan for McEntire (h/t), J Hagan for Hughes (65).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)

