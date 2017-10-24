Limerick’s Dowling says pull between club and county to remain an issue

Na Piarsaigh face into a Munster campaign looking to repeat All-Ireland run of 2015/2016

Ian O'Riordan

Limerick’s Shane Dowling: “I don’t think Limerick are a million miles away, but time will tell.” Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Limerick’s Shane Dowling: “I don’t think Limerick are a million miles away, but time will tell.” Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Two championship games, two defeats, then the rest of the summer to sit around and think about it. Things can only get better for Limerick hurling, although Shane Dowling is not yet convinced the new championship structures will make that task any easier.

The pull between club and county, he says, is likely to remain an issue – even with April being left “free” for club games, before the Munster and Leinster championships are played off on a five-group, round robin basis.

“I would very much be a club person,” says Dowling, speaking at the launch of 2017/2018 AIB Club Championship. “I think clubs should be allowed play games in the summer months as well, but I’m still not sure if that’s going to happen.

“You could be waiting three months for a club game during the summer, then play two back to back, with a six-day turnaround. So I don’t know.

“They’re giving the month of April off, but intercounty managers are still going to want their players before they get into championship. It depends on county boards too, so no one really knows the answer just yet.

“I’m open for change, but I don’t know will it be for the better or worse. Everyone is open to more games, but the round robin will make it very difficult on the panel, between injuries and fatigue. It’s going to be a lot of pressure on the panel, using so many numbers. But I’ve no problem playing more matches.”

Dreaming

After winning their fourth Limerick county title in seven years, Na Piarsaigh now face into a Munster campaign looking to repeat their All-Ireland run of 2015/2016: Cork’s Blackrock await on Sunday week (Dowling himself hopes to recover from a knee in time), while on the county front Dowling makes no secret of his ambitions for 2018

“Look, I go to bed most night dreaming about winning an All-Ireland,” says Dowling. “And that’s no cliché, that’s the reality. But we have the right people involved now, have players that are good enough.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to win. The next three or four years will tell a lot. There’s a savage amount of work being put in. I think there is optimism there since 2014, but at the same time last year was disappointing.

“Hopefully we can kick on. But as long as everyone is trying their best, and I believe they are, there’s nothing more we can do. The chasing pack aren’t too far behind. I don’t think Limerick are a million miles away, but time will tell.”

Their 2018 schedule is interesting: Tipperary at home, Cork away, Waterford at home, then Clare away; better than 2017 anyway.

New players

That’s it,” he says. “We trained for God knows how many months to play two championship games. Obviously the league is important, but at the end of the day it comes down to championship. It [the round robin] should be of benefit a county like ourselves trying to bring new players.

“There is something about a Munster semi-final, winner takes all, so it won’t replace that. It will be interesting to see what kind of crowds go to these games, because not everyone can afford to go to games week in, week out.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.