Slaughtneil retain Ulster club hurling title

Slaughtneil (Derry) 2-21 Ballygalget (Down) 1-12

Slaughtneil retained their Ulster hurling title victory over Down champions Ballygalget in a rugged affair in Armagh.

A long-range Mark Fisher effort had Ballygalget 0-3 to 0-2 ahead after 10 minutes but they had goalkeeper Jamie Crowe to thank for two saves to keep Slaughtneil at bay.

The pressure eventually told and Brendan Rodgers fed Brian Cassidy for a 13th-minute goal that helped Slaughtneil into a 1-7 to 0-6 lead at the break.

The second half was a free contest between Cormac O’Doherty and Gareth Johnston before a Cormac O’Doherty penalty sealed the game for Slaughtneil.

SLAUGHTNEIL: O O’Doherty; K McKaigue (0-3), Shane McGuigan, P McNeill; M McGrath, C McKenna, C McAllister (0-1); G Bradley (0-1), C McKaigue; M McGuigan, C O’Doherty (1-10, seven frees, two 65s), S Cassidy; Se McGuigan, B Rodgers (0-3), B Cassidy (1-3).

Subs: G O’Kane for S Cassidy (42 mins), B Corbett for C McAllister (61 mins).

BALLYGALGET: J Crowe; B Byers, E Clarke, C Bailie (1-0); E Coulter, B Toner, Peter McManus; D McManus, J Doran; J McManus, G Roddy, M Fisher (0-2); C Coulter, G Johnston (0-8, seven frees), D Toner (0-2).

Subs: C Doran for J Doran (58 mins), J Smyth for D Byers (59 mins), Paul McManus for C Coulter (59 mins)

Referee: C Cunning (Antrim).