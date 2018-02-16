John McGrath primed to throw down gauntlet to Wexford

Tipperary’s John McGrath says there is no bad blood between the Premier County and Wexford ahead of Saturday’s Allianz League clash at Semple Stadium.

It will be the first meeting between the counties since Davy Fitzgerald and Jason Forde were involved in a bust-up at Nowlan Park in the NHL semi-final last April.

The Wexford manager was banned for eight weeks while Tipperary forward Forde got a two-match suspension.

But McGrath, who is also Forde’s team-mate in the UL attack which has reached the Fitzgibbon Cup final, believes both sides have moved on since that altercation.

“That is just one of these things that happens. There is no bad blood there. What happened, happened. It’s in the past and it’s all forgotten about now at this stage,” said the 23-year old.

“It’s exciting at the start of the year to get going and try and have as successful a year as possible. Hopefully it will all go well for us now.

“We have one from two in the league so far and we will be hoping to push on after the break. Any chance you get to get out on the field with Tipp or with the college is great, to try and stake your claim for a place in the upcoming games.

“But Wexford are flying it. They have started off very well so we are going to have to be on our game at the weekend to try and match them.”

Wexford are top of Division 1A with wins over Waterford and Cork, while Tipperary secured their first win of the campaign last time out against Waterford.

And the Loughmore-Castleiney clubman, who has played a leading role in UL’s Fitzgibbon Cup run to the final against DCU, says he just wants minutes on the pitch despite of the busy schedule.

“I don’t mind being involved on the different fronts at all. It’s tough going but everyone wants to play games,” said McGrath.

“I look forward to playing. I don’t mind it. The boys are very good, they are very accommodating and I am happy once I am fit and able to play.”