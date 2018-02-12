Postponed Allianz Football League fixtures to take place on Sunday

The GAA have refixed for this Sunday all four of the Allianz Football League third-round games which were postponed over the weekend due to inclement weather.

This, however, will mean the further postponement of the O’Byrne Cup football final between Meath and Westmeath, which had been refixed for this Sunday after it had also fallen victim to the bad weather last month.

Meath’s Division Two third-round league game against Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park was originally down for last Saturday evening, but was postponed until the Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch. Conditions hadn’t improved by then, however, so the game was postponed.

It’s now down for this Sunday at the same venue at 2.0pm. The three other games postponed are also refixed for this Sunday: in Division One, Monaghan against Kerry (Inniskeen, 2.30pm), and in Division Three, Derry against Offaly (Celtic Park, 2.0pm), and Sligo against Fermanagh (Markievicz Park, 2.0pm)

The O’Byrne Cup Final between Meath and Westmeath is now down for Sunday, March 11th, at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar (2.0pm); this being the only the other free weekend in the football league before April’s conclusion, the rest of the month then due to be kept free for club fixtures.

That’s twice already this season that Meath have had games postponed, manager Andy McEntee having to deal with the late postponement of that O’Byrne Cup Final, scheduled for Portlaoise back on January 20th. It now means Meath must play every weekend until the end of March, and possible the first Sunday in April, when the Division One and Division Two finals take place in Croke Park.

There is still some conflict however as this week also sees the conclusion of the Sigerson Cup, the semi-final fixed for this Wednesday with the final on Saturday. Kerry’s first-choice midfield pairing of Jack Barry and Barry O’Sullivan are due to play for UCD against UUJ, also in Inniskeen by the way, and it also remains to be seen whether or not Dublin’s Brian Howard will play for DIT in the other semi-final against NUIG.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE ROUND THREE REFIXTURES

Sunday February 18th (2.0pm unless stated)

Division One: Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, 2.30pm

Division Two: Cavan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni Park

Division Three: Derry v Offaly, Celtic Park; Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park