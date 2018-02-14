NUI Galway too good for DIT as they reach Sigerson Cup final

Dublin’s Brian Howard on the losing side as NUIG never trail in Mullingar semi-final
Damien Comer celebrates NUIG’s second goal against DIT. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

NUIG 2-12 DIT 0-15

NUIG’s ability to get goals at crucial stages proved decisive as they booked a place in the Sigerson Cup final.

Not even the presence of Dublin player Brian Howard could swing this semi-final in Mulingar in DIT’s favour.

The Galway college never trailed and deservedly advanced to their first final since 2003.

NUIG led by 1-6 to 0-7 at the interval with Galway’s Sean Kelly getting a fine goal two minutes from the break.

DIT produced a good third quarter which saw them draw level at 1-9 to 0-12 but then Eoin Finnerty struck a huge blow for NUIG when he blasted home their second goal 12 minutes from time.

Corofin’s Kieran Molloy, who will miss the final as he will be in action for his club in the All-Ireland semi-final, put NUIG four ahead - but DIT got it back to two with points from Sean Hurley and Kilian O’Gara.

Points from Enda Tierney and Adam Gallagher seemed to make the game safe for NUIG.

However, NUIG had to endure a nervous finish when Conor Madden cut the gap to a goal for DIT - but they held out during six minutes of stoppage time to book their place in the final.

NUI Galway: T O’Malley; S Brennan, S Mulkerrin, K McDonnell; C Kelly, R Greene, G O’Kelly Lynch; C D’Arcy, P Cooke (0-1); E Tierney (0-2, 1’45), O Gallagher (0-1), A Gallagher (0-4, 2f); B Donovan, D Comer (0-1), S Kelly (1-0). Subs: R O’Toole (0-2) for S Kelly (32), K Molloy (0-1) for Donovan (42), E Finnerty (1-0) for O Gallagher (43), R Forde for C Kelly (48), J Maher for Greene (59).

Dublin Institute of Technology: L Stacey; A McGowan, B Power, R Shanahan; B Howard (0-1), R O’Brien, B Maher; T Corcoran (0-1), S Hurley (0-4, 4f); C Pearson, C Loftus (0-3, 1f), C Howley; C O’Reilly (0-1), D Kirby, S Dempsey (0-1). Subs: L Hughes for Dempsey (BC 22), K O’Gara (0-2) for Corcoran (42), L Hughes for Kirby (42), B Brennan for O’Reilly (57), D McAllister for Dempsey (57), C Madden (0-1) for Loftus (59).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).

