James Owens to referee hurling final for second year running

James Owens will referee this year’s All-Ireland hurling final between Tipperary and Kilkenny on August 18th.

While Carlow’s Patrick Murphy will officiate the minor final between Galway and Kilkenny on the same day, and also in Croke Park.

This will be Wexford native, Owens’ third senior final having previously refereed the 2018 decider between Limerick and Galway and the 2015 final between Kilkenny and Galway.

The Askamore club man has also refereed the minor final in 2007, the All-Ireland Under-21 final in 2008, and the club final in 2015.

So far this summer he has officiated in the quarter-final between Cork and Kilkenny and two Munster championship games: Clare v Limerick and Waterford v Clare.

His umpires on the day will be James Dunbar and David Owens (both Askamore), Joe Kelly (Naomh Éanna) and Ian Plunkett (Marshalstown).

Carlow’s Paud O’Dwyer will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Johnny Murphy (Limerick) and the sideline official will be Liam Gordon (Galway).