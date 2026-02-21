Limerick show no mercy in putting 14-man Tipperary to the sword in Thurles

NHL, Division 1A: Tipperary 0-21 Limerick 0-36

In the tradition of league soufflés, this one sank in the middle. Limerick had something to say, and the All-Ireland champions were strapped to a chair and made to listen. The Shannonsiders did as they pleased in the first-half and Tipperary’s posthumous revival in the second half had some value but no consequence.

A game that had promised so much died for the last time in the opening minute of the second half when Willie Connors was dismissed on a straight red for an off-the-ball incident under the referee’s nose. The Tipp centre fielder pushed his hurley into Darragh O’Donovan’s faceguard and Colm Lyons had no hesitation in sending him off.

By then Tipp were 13 points behind and any faint hope of a comeback with the aid of the breeze was extinguished. There were spells of spirited resistance from their 14 remaining men, but the deficit never dropped below double figures. Limerick continued to demoralise their opponents with points from all angles, which, in their pomp a couple of years ago, was their favourite poison.

Taken at face value it was Limerick’s best performance of the league so far, but it is impossible to quantify its worth. Tipp fielded just seven players who had started against John Kiely’s side in last year’s championship while their neighbours came with a team of familiar names and Hall of Famers, all of whom will be in Limerick’s first 20 come the championship.

Tipperary's Darragh McCarthy is tackled by Limerick's William O'Donoghue. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

From the beginning it was an unequal struggle. In the first half especially, Limerick strangled Liam Cahill’s side. Only a handful of Tipp’s long or mid-range puck-outs reached their target, and when Tipp tried to work it out from deeper positions they ran into a sniper’s alley. Too often, Tipp were forced to deliver the ball into Limerick’s half from deep positions, which has always been the latter’s preferred means of coercion.

All over the field, Tipp were blitzed. In the middle third, the key battlefield against Limerick, the All-Ireland champions were over-run. From Tipp, there was very little bite or the kind of manic energy that is a prerequisite against Limerick, even in February.

Under minimal pressure, Colin Coughlan’s distribution was terrific, and that was also true of Adam English and Darragh O’Donovan at centre field. Peter Casey drifted into that area of the field too and was just as sharp and productive here as he had been against Kilkenny a fortnight ago.

On the inside line, Shane O’Brien bullied all-comers. Bryan O’Mara couldn’t cope with his power and the siting of Craig Morgan as a screen in front of the Limerick full-forward made no difference. O’Brien finished the game with six points from seven shots and even put Aaron Gillane in the shade.

At centre forward, Aidan O’Connor continued his impressive development and, just like O’Brien, landed six points from play and another five from dead balls. He has been tried closer to goal in other games this year, but he is clearly more effective in the half-forward line. In those positions, Limerick are not short of options.

It took the shape of a rout from the beginning. Limerick had seven points on the board before Tipp managed their first score after 12 minutes, and when Cathal O’Neill landed his first point eight minutes before the break, every one of Limerick’s starting forwards had scored from play. By then, they were 0-16 to 0-5 in front.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane vies for a high ball against Tipperary's Craig Morgan. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

The only one of Tipp’s forwards to show a spark or a bit of spunk in the first half was Sean Kenneally. In this fixture last year he scored a magical goal at the Gaelic Grounds before injury ultimately ruined his season; he almost scored another rocket here after 11 minutes only to be denied by the crossbar.

In first-half stoppage time Kenneally was fouled for a penalty, having fielded a long delivery in a thicket of Limerick defenders. McCarthy, though, tried too hard to find the corner of the net and his shot flew wide.

Once Connors was sent off, the game went into receivership. Tipp salvaged what they could. The ageless Noel McGrath scored five second-half points to add to the one he had scored before the break, and Jake Morris came to life too. But there was nothing that amounted to consolation.

It was the kind of punishment beating that Brian Cody used to target in the league years ago. Limerick have that power still.

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C O’Reilly, E Connolly (0-2, 1f, 1′65), B O’Mara; J Caesar, C Morgan, S Kennedy; W Connors, C Stakelum; S O’Farrell, A Ormond, N McGrath (0-6); D McCarthy (0-7f), J Morris (0-1), S Kenneally (0-1). Subs: D Stakelum (0-1) for O’Farrell (30 mins); O O’Donoghue for Ormond (h-t); J McGrath (0-2f) for McCarthy (51); J Keller for C Stakelum (56); K Ryan (0-1) for Caesar (61).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; M Casey (0-1), D Morrissey, M Fitzgerald; C Coughlan (0-1), W O’Donoghue, K Hayes; A English (0-2), D O’Donovan (0-2); G Hegarty (0-2), A O’Connor (0-11, 3f, 2′65), C O’Neill (0-1); A Gillane (0-2), S O’Brien (0-6), P Casey (0-4). Subs: D Reidy for English (51 mins); T Morrissey (0-2) for Hegarty (51); D Ó Dálaigh (0-2) for Gillane, J Fitzgerald for O’Neill (both 60); D Byrnes for Hayes (63).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).