Ireland player ratings: Irish backs run riot in crushing win over England

England 21 Ireland 42

15 Jamie Osborne

Tackled with intensity and accuracy when England pressed. Kicking from hand was mixed but he made up for it with huge energy, commitment and a well-timed run for his try. Rating: 7

14 Robert Baloucoune

A second try in two weeks, he has just got better all around the pitch. Some excellent tackles, made the break for Tommy O’Brien’s try and burned Henry Arundell in another break. Rating: 9

13 Garry Ringrose

Made an important tackle on Freddie Steward after intercepting Stuart McCloskey in the first half. Smashed players all over the pitch, including Arundell in the second half. Rating: 8

12 Stuart McCloskey

Probably his best performance in an Ireland shirt. Broke forward for Baloucoune’s try, offloaded brilliantly, and made that eye-catching chase down of Marcus Smith late on. Rating: 9

11 James Lowe

Pity the winger lasted only 19 minutes before being replaced due to injury, not enough time to see him grow. Dropped a ball but was finding his stride before limping off. Rating: 5

England's George Ford tackles Ireland's Jack Crowley. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

10 Jack Crowley

An excellent game from the outhalf. Showed considerable poise and authority. Made his share of tackles and comfortably knitted into the attack moving forward with the ball. Rating: 8

11 Jamison Gibson-Park

Everything he touched turned to gold. At his sniping best, his tap-and-go to run at a tighthead prop for a first-half try was top rugby IQ. Another peak showing from the scrumhalf. Rating: 9

1 Jeremy Loughman

When England had territory and go-forward ball in the first half his work rate in the tackle, hitting and lifting added positively to an Irish effort where defence was crucial. Rating: 7

2 Dan Sheehan

A lot more lively than last week and was at his best as England pressed. Things looked up with a trademark try just after half-time following a break from Caelan Doris. Rating: 7

England's George Ford is tackled by Ireland's Dan Sheehan. Photograph: Inpho

3 Tadhg Furlong

Held up Maro Itoje and Henry Pollock in England’s first-half purple patch. Scrum problems remain but his scramble-defence work around the pitch was excellent. Put in 10 tackles before departing. Rating: 8

4 Joe McCarthy

Much more energy, better punching through and off loading, his natural pugnacity on the pitch showed. Scrapped, turned over ball and was aggressive. Rating: 8

5 James Ryan

Has found the fighting spirit which makes him effective around the pitch. Tackled, carried and was an important option in the Irish lineout which was strong. A nuisance. Rating: 8

6 Tadhg Beirne

How many turnovers? Whenever a big tackle was needed, or when the bodies got off the ground, the blue scrum cap was always there. A powerful and dominant performance. Rating: 9

Tadhg Beirne celebrates after the game. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

7 Josh van der Flier

Two tackles within 60 seconds of the match starting. A higher-energy flanker this week who played with impact at a better tempo, making an impressive break in the first half. Rating: 8

8 Caelan Doris

Had the most tackles for Ireland, leading by example which was huge when England pressed. Also got forward with his break into England territory ahead of Sheehan’s try. Rating: 8

Replacements

Tommy O’Brien’s energy fizzed as soon as he came on for Lowe and he was rewarded with a try, while Nick Timoney added tempo and aggression after the break. Overall, they delivered. Rating: 8

Head coach – Andy Farrell

Farrell took some heavy flak over the last two weeks following the France and Italy games and went back to players who he had faith in. They delivered for him in spades all over the pitch. Rating: 8