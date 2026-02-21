Late Dublin threat does little to alarm Kerry in lacklustre Croke Park meeting

NFL Division 1: Dublin 1-10 Kerry 1-16

In the pantheon of Kerry-Dublin battles, this one will not be filed in the classics category, but swatting away the Dubs with minimal fuss in the big house is never a bad night’s work for the Kingdom.

It finished in a six-point win for Kerry and that was a fair margin of victory from a National Football League Division 1 clash in which Dublin never led and indeed trailed from the fourth minute until the long whistle.

It marks Dublin’s third defeat in four outings and leaves them dangling over the relegation trapdoor.

Kerry, who now have five points from four games, led 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time in front of 25,027 at Croke Park. After 60 minutes they had pushed that advantage out to eight points before a late mini-Dublin flurry briefly threatened to set the game alight, only for Kerry to quickly extinguish that particular fire.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of the evening for Dublin was Con O’Callaghan suffering another hamstring injury. He was named to start against Mayo earlier in the campaign but didn’t due to a hamstring strain. On Saturday night the Dublin captain was forced off at half-time with a recurrence.

Dublin's Con O’Callaghan kicks a free. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Before throw-in, Dublin made on change to the team listed in the programme, with Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne coming in for his first start of the season to replace Luke Breathnach.

The Cuala man added size and physicality to Dublin’s midfield and facilitated a reshuffle in which Ciarán Kilkenny lined out in the full-forward line – an experiment that probably didn’t work.

The visitors settled better in what were wet and slippery conditions early on, though the game was played in strangely unseasonal mild temperatures at a time of the year when GAA headquarters tends to resemble a giant open freezer.

Seán O’Shea clipped over a lovely two-pointer to open the scoring after a nice offload by David Clifford, and Tadhg Morley followed moments later to give the Kingdom an early 0-3 to no score advantage.

O’Callaghan opened Dublin’s account with a converted 45 after nine minutes of what was a cagey start – that point and most of Dublin’s subsequent scores for the rest of the night greeted by a megaphone-wielding supporter shouting ‘Up the Dubs.’

Kerry's Mark O'Shea intercepts a pass. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Nathan Doran was handed the job of marshalling Clifford at one end of the field while Jason Foley picked up O’Callaghan in front of the Kerry posts.

The kickout battle had little rhythm to it – Dublin won their first three but then lost two on the bounce while Kerry lost three of their first five restarts. Both goalkeepers opted for several wide kickouts on top of the sidelines. At half-time Dublin had won five and lost three of their restarts while Kerry had won three and lost five.

Clifford sent over a booming two-pointer just before the quarter-hour mark to push Kerry 0-5 to 0-2 ahead, but there was a noticeable lack of intensity for the most part. As a contest, it was flat.

Points by Tony Brosnan and Graham O’Sullivan extended Kerry’s advantage but a nice two-pointer off the right by Kilkenny left four between the teams on the half-hour mark.

Clifford had picked up a yellow card moments earlier for an altercation with Eoin Murchan immediately after the Kerry forward had pointed a close-range free.

Doran then got booked in the 33rd minute and immediately Dublin manager Ger Brennan made a change, introducing Seán McMahon rather than leave a yellow-carded player on Clifford. But McMahon’s nice-to-see-you-again greeting earned the Raheny man an immediate yellow – not exactly the plan behind the change.

Dublin manager Ger Brennan during the game. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

O’Callaghan popped over a free in the closing stages of the half to leave three between the teams at the interval but did not return after the break, replaced by Joe Quigley.

Kerry made two switches at the interval, bringing in Paul Murphy and Paudie Clifford. Coupled with O’Callaghan’s withdrawal, the Kingdom appeared to have the stronger hand coming to the table for the second half.

But the changes failed to increase the intensity or aggression and the game continued in a similar lacklustre pattern.

The kickout battle played a significant part in the outcome of the match, with Kerry creating two clear goal chances from winning Dublin restarts.

Ten minutes after the resumption, they turned over a Dublin kickout, but Brosnan failed to capitalise and sent his shot wide of Evan Comerford’s post.

However, the Dr Crokes clubman showed admirable composure in the 56th minute when Kerry won another Dublin kickout. The move ended with Clifford sending Brosnan through on goal once again, where he calmly slotted the ball beyond Comerford to give Kerry what felt like an unassailable 1-12 to 0-8 lead.

Kerry's Paudie Clifford. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

When Tom O’Sullivan extended the lead to eight on the hour mark, nobody in Croke Park was expecting much of the final 10 minutes.

But then Seán Bugler sent over a two-pointer and with five minutes remaining a rapid move involving Kilkenny and Niall Scully ended with Ó Cofaigh Byrne drilling the ball beyond Shane Ryan, 1-13 to 1-10. Game on. Maybe. But not quite.

Tom O’Sullivan, who had only been introduced midway through the second half, sliced over a beauty off the outside of his boot for his second point before Seán O’Shea curled over a right-footed two-pointer to seal the victory in the dying seconds.

It was all handshakes at the end – Kerry going back down the road pretty happy with their night’s work while Dublin go off still trying to figure out a way forward.

DUBLIN: E Comerford; E Murchan, N Doran, D Byrne; R McGarry (0-0-1), B Howard, A Gavin; P Ó Cofaigh Byrne (1-0-0), C McMorrow; L O’Dell, S Bugler (0-1-0), N Scully (0-0-1); P Small (0-0-1), C O’Callaghan (0-0-3, 2f, 1 45), C Kilkenny (0-1-0). Subs: S McMahon for Doran (34 mins); J Quigley for O’Callaghan (h-t); L Breathnach for O’Dell (43); K McGinnis for McGarry (45); C Tyrrell for Gavin (62).

KERRY: S Murphy; E Looney, J Foley, D Casey; A Heinrich, T Morley (0-0-1), G O’Sullivan (0-0-1); J O’Connor, M O’Shea; C Trant (0-0-1), S O’Shea (0-2-0), M Burns; T Brosnan (1-0-2), D Clifford (0-1-2, 1f), K Evans. Subs: P Clifford (0-0-1) for Burns, P Murphy for Looney (both h-t); T O’Sullivan (0-0-2) for G O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan for Trant (both 54 mins); L Smith for M O’Shea (63).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon).