Derry pulverise Offaly to run out 23-point winners at Celtic Park

Shane McGuigan was Derry's top scorer in the win over Offaly at Celtic Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

NFL Division 2: Derry 2-25 Offaly 0-8

Derry turned on the style at Celtic Park to pulverise injury-plagued Offaly by 23 points. The big win, Derry’s third on the spin, moves them up to join league leaders Meath and Cork on six points apiece. Defeated and winless Offaly remain rooted to the foot of Division Two.

The hosts found top gear early on and sped to a huge 20-point lead at the break, amassing a game-winning 2-17 to 0-3 advantage. Guided by a partisan breeze wafting in from the Brandywell end the home side raced to a 2-4 to no score lead in a one-sided first quarter with goals from Niall Loughlin and Matthew Downey. Downey’s major, in particular, caught the eye with the young Lavey forward’s effort the culmination of a lung-bursting 40-metre run.

It would be the 18th minute before Offaly would first shift their scoreboard when Jordan Hayes fisted over. After that, however, the Oakleafers went to two-pointer town, with Paul Cassidy (twice), Shane McGuigan, Brendan Rogers and Niall Loughlin all raising orange flags.

A brace of points from Keith O’Neill accounted for the remainder of the visitors’ first-half scoring.

Ciarán Meenagh’s men once again took an early grip of proceedings after the interval, nailing six consecutive points to snuff out the last of the Faithful’s resistance. Harry Plunkett, Hayes and O’Neill continued to battle on and combined to find some scores in the final quarter.

Despite missing captain Conor Glass and the in-form Lachlan Murray from last week’s win down in Kildare, this was Derry’s day. The home side could boast as many as nine different scorers, with Shane McGuigan top scoring with seven points.

DERRY: R Scullion; D Baker, P McGrogan, S Downey; G McKinless, R Forbes, C Doherty; J Doherty (0-0-1), B Rogers (0-1-0); E Doherty (0-0-2), M Downey (1-0-2), P Cassidy (0-2-1); N Loughlin (1-1-2), S McGuigan (0-1-5, 3f), N Toner (0-0-1f). Subs: R Ó Mianain for G McKinless (h-t); S Young for B Rogers (42 mins); N O’Donnell (0-0-1) for C Doherty (47); M Doherty for D Baker (53); C Diamond for S Downey (57)

OFFALY: C Melia; S O’Toole Greene, D Dempsey, D Flynn; C Egan, D Egan, R Egan; J McEvoy, A Leavy; M Dalton, J Hayes (0-0-2), K O’Neill (0-0-3); H Plunkett (0-1-1, 1f), N Furlong, L Pearson. Subs: D McDaid for D Dempsey (h-t); E Sawyer for D Flynn (42 mins); E Dunne for M Dalton (47); C Dunican for L Pearson (53); C Ryan for S O’Toole Greene (63).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).