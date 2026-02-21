Premier League round-up: Villa and Chelsea drop points, Milner breaks Premier league record

Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring Aston Villa's equaliser during the Premier League game against Leeds United at Villa Park. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Aston Villa’s faint Premier ‌League title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to ‌a 1-1 draw at home to Leeds United and Chelsea’s top-four ambitions ​were damaged when they dropped two points against relegation-bound Burnley on Saturday.

Anton Stach’s stunning 31st-minute free-kick past Emiliano Martinez looked ​like giving Leeds a vital victory at Villa Park but substitute ⁠Tammy Abraham levelled late on.

The draw left third-placed Villa ‌on ‌51 ​points from 27 games, seven behind leaders Arsenal who go to north London rivals ⁠Tottenham Hotspur on ​Sunday. Manchester City can cut ​Arsenal’s lead down to two points if they beat ‌Newcastle United later on Saturday.

Leeds are ​in 15th place, seven points above third from bottom West Ham ⁠United who host Bournemouth.

Chelsea ⁠moved above ​Manchester United into fourth spot on goal difference but it was two points dropped as they drew 1-1 with Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro put Chelsea ahead but the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Wesley Fofana received a ‌second yellow card ⁠and Burnley equalised in stoppage time through Zian Flemming.

Brighton’s James Milner broke the ‌Premier League appearance record in his side’s 2-0 win at Brentford.

The ​40-year-old former Manchester City and Liverpool player ​made his 654th appearance to go past Gareth Barry.

Diego Gomez scored in the 30th minute to end the visitors’ three-match run without a goal and Brentford captain Nathan Collins was at fault when Danny Welbeck made it 2-0.