Dublin

Two charged in connection with Temple Bar assault that left man critically injured

The arrested men, aged in their 20s and 30s, will appear in court on Monday morning

Cope Street in Dublin city, where a man was assaulted on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Sat Feb 21 2026 - 22:331 MIN READ

Two men have been charged in connection with an assault in Dublin city centre earlier this week that left a man critically injured.

An Garda Síochána confirmed the charges in a press release circulated on Saturday night. The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are due to appear before Dublin District Court on Monday morning.

They had been arrested on Friday in connection with the incident, which happened on Cope Street at around 12.30am on Wednesday.

Following arrest, gardaí confirmed the pair remained in custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The injured man, whose age is unknown, remains in a critical condition at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.

It is understood the man was not able to communicate with medical staff or gardaí after being brought to hospital and that no next of kin initially came forward.

The extensive nature of the injuries to his face were complicating efforts to determine his identity. Following a public appeal, gardaí have identified the man.

Investigations are ongoing.

