Glen Rovers and Blackrock reach Cork hurling decider

The Cork Premier SHC final will have a traditional feel to it after Glen Rovers and Blackrock came through Saturday’s semi-finals to meet in a decider for the first time since 1978.

Blackrock, top of the roll of honour with 32 titles but without a victory since 2002, had to battle hard to get the better of UCC, with extra time needed before they claimed a 3-26 to 0-34 victory.

Shane O’Keeffe’s goal helped the Rockies to a 1-6 to 0-5 lead in the first half, but Shane Conway’s points helped UCC to move 0-13 to 1-9 ahead by half-time. While O’Keeffe netted again early in the second half, UCC continued to send over points and led by 0-20 to 2-12 by the second-half water break.

Despite a third Blackrock goal, from Alan Connolly, UCC looked to have pulled clear as the end approached only for the city side to fight back. Connolly sent the game to extra time, where they managed to hold off the students.

Later in the day, last year’s beaten finalists Glen Rovers saw off Erin’s Own by 0-22 to 3-9, with Cork star Patrick Horgan scoring 14 points. Maurice O’Carroll and Cian O’Callaghan had goals as Erin’s Own led by 2-6 to 0-7 at half-time and while the Glen fought back, Robbie O’Flynn struck for another Erin’s Own goal. Ultimately though, the Glen had enough staying power to edge ahead, with Donal Cronin, David Noonan and Simon Kennefick joining Horgan on the scoresheet.