The bridging loan is back and how AI has upended internet searches

From the new year, Bank of Ireland will offer bridging loans for those looking to trade down from large houses. Photograph: Timon Schneider/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A major shake-up of the Irish mortgage market is on the horizon in the new year with Bank of Ireland set to launch a new type of bridging finance to allow homeowners trade up or down without first having to sell the home they live in. Conor Pope has the details.

In our tech feature, Ciara O’Brien looks at how artificial intelligence has shaken up competition in the online search and browser market.

UK chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her second tax-and-spend budget on Wednesday. Our London correspondent Mark Paul offers this analysis from Westminster.

Tech giant Microsoft is celebrating 40 years in Ireland and a new report commissioned by the company shows that it has contributed €4.9 billion to Ireland’s economic output over the past year. Colin Gleeson has the details.

Many members of the RDS are ticked off at having been issued with a directive to use the Laya Arena name for their hallowed turf following the formal announcement of a naming rights deal with the health insurer this week. To them, the RDS will always be the RDS, writes Cantillon.

Our Innovator to Watch is Meg Brennan, the founder of insect-monitoring device company Polliknow, which uses AI and solar-powered ground sensors to continuously monitor an area without disturbing the ecosystem.

If you’re in the market for open-fit ear buds, you will want to read Ciara O’Brien’s review of the Shokz OpenDots One product.

Europe’s tech sector is evolving fast. But is it fast enough? asks FT columnist John Thornhill.

Rising revenues at major Irish gym chains shows the popularity of fitness is more than just a fad, writes Cantillon.

