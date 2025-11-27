Met Éireann warns weather to remain unsettled into the weekend

Southwesterly winds are due to become strong and gusty, with near gales or gales developing on western and northwestern coasts. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thursday morning will see further outbreaks of rain and drizzle as well as some lingering mist, hill and coastal fog, Met Éireann has said.

The national forecaster said a band of more persistent rain will spread from the West by early afternoon, but will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the north and West.

Highest temperatures are expected to range from 11 to 15 degrees, but conditions are expected to turn a little cooler as the rain clears.

Southwesterly winds are due to become strong and gusty, with near gales or gales developing on western and northwestern coasts.

The outlook for the coming days is for more changeable and unsettled weather with showers or spells of rain. It is expected to be rather windy at times too. However, there will be some drier, brighter and calmer interludes.

Met Éireann said it would be “chilly to end the week and for the weekend, though a little milder early next week.”

There’s some uncertainty in the forecast for Friday night.

Met Éireann said there is a chance that a small-scale area of low pressure may develop close to the south of Ireland bringing persistent heavy rain for a time, especially further to the south, with the possibility of strong winds.

However, this area of low pressure will most likely stay further to the south, in which case there will likely be a mix of clear spells and further scattered heavy showers, some of hail and some possibly thundery.

Early next week is expected to be very unsettled with low pressure tracking close to or over Ireland, bringing some wet and windy weather at times.