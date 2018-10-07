Coolderry return to the winner’s enclosure

Powerful finish gets Coolderry over the line against Kilcormac/Killoughey
Tempers flare between the Coolderry and Kilcormac-Kiloughey players in the final at O’Connor Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Tempers flare between the Coolderry and Kilcormac-Kiloughey players in the final at O’Connor Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Coolderry 2-17 Kilcormac/Killoughey 0-17

Coolderry won their 31st Offaly senior hurling championship title in O’Connor Park on Sunday and this was as sweet as any of their previous successes with Kilcormac/Killoughey forced to play second fiddle.

Despite being the only unbeaten team in the championship this year, Coolderry went into this as underdogs but the merit of their win was beyond dispute.

Scoring 1-2 in the last few minutes got Coolderry across the finish line and it would not have taken a lot for Kilcormac/Killoughey to edge the contest this one but the winners displayed a great work ethic all over the pitch. Their defence was particularly influential as they snuffed the life out of a rated Kilcormac/Killoughey attack while they laid a powerful foundation in the first half.

In a rip roaring tussle, Coolderry had first use of the wind. Kilcormac/Killoughey were looking good when they led by 0-7 to 0-6 after 25 minutes but Coolderry got 1-3 in the remaining minutes of the half to lead by 1-9 to 0-8 at the interval with the goal coming from Kevin Connolly.

Ultimately that lead proved sufficient. As expected Kilcormac/Killoughey had a lot of possession and dominance in the second half but never looked like getting the goal they needed. With five minutes left, they had it back to a point, 0-17 to 1-15 and it was all in the mix. Coolderry, however, finished powerfully with Eoghan Parlon getting the clinching goal.

Coolderry: S Corcoran (0-1, 0-1 free); S Connolly, T Corcoran, S Burke; B Teehan, K Brady (0-1), B Kelly; M Bergin, D King (0-1); E Parlon (1-0), C Molloy (0-1), D Parlon; B Carroll (0-10, 0-6 frees and 0-2 ‘65s’), M Corcoran (0-1), K Connolly (1-2). Subs: C Parlon for Kelly (h-t), D Miller for D Parlon (40 mins), J Brady for M Corcoran (51), W Malone for Molloy (51).

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Conor Slevin; G Healion, E Grogan, O Mahon; K Grogan, D Kilmartin, K Leonard; S Leonard, D Murray (0-2); P Geraghty, Ciaran Slevin (0-6, 0-4 frees), C Mahon (0-3); D Currams (0-1), C Kiely (0-2), T Geraghty (0-2). Subs: J Gorman (0-1) for S Leonard (44), C Lowry for Currams (49).

Referee: S Guinan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.