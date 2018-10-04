James Horan returns to Mayo for four-year term

James Horan is back in charge of the Mayo senior football team for the second time, the county board ratifying a new four-year term which will see him through until the end of 2022.

Horan previously held the role from 2011-14, guiding Mayo to back-to-back All-Ireland defeats and also four successive Connacht titles, and takes over from Stephen Rochford, who stepped down earlier in September after failing to agree terms of his reappointment with the county board.

Also ratified were Horan’s new backroom team of Daniel Forde, Martin Barrett and James Burke. There was speculation that the only other candidate, Mike Solan, might play some role but he will remain in charge of the under-20 team. Solan, their 2016 All-Ireland under-21 winning manager, had originally gone forward for the senior role, but withdrew last Friday, clearing the way for Horan’s return.

Horan had admitted last week that “there’s possibly exciting times” ahead for the team, and that he’d “just love to help them in some way.” He also outlined some of the motivations behind his potential return, particularly what he feels is the depth of emerging talent in the county.

“I’m a Mayo man, I love coaching, I’m involved in coaching for a number of years now,” Horan told the Western People in the aftermath of Westport’s Mayo SFC quarter-final defeat to Breaffy.

“There’s a very good team there and I just think it’s a very good time in Mayo football. We have a Centre of Excellence being developed, we’ve some very good underage players coming through. You saw Colm Moran and a few of them that I’ve been involved with in Westport [as manager], so I’d be very excited about what’s coming through as regards the youth talent that’s in Mayo.

“If you squash that in with the experience that’s there, I just think that there’s possibly exciting times and I’d just love to help them in some way. I’d have a philosophy on how I think the game can be played, the steps that Mayo could take. Through what Liam Moffatt has done with the coaching academy, I think there’s a lot of very good coaches around Mayo and a lot of bright ideas starting to take shoot. It’s important that all of that is aligned and linked up.

“So even in that, there are 10 or 12 players I would think are very close, if not ready, to be introduced to county. So it’s all those things. I think, could be pulled together.”