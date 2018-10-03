Kerry midfielder Anthony Maher bows out of intercounty game

Duagh clubman becomes the latest Kingdom star to call it a day
Kerry’s Anthony Maher challenges Clare’s Cathal O’Connor during the Munster SFC semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in June. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kerry’s Anthony Maher challenges Clare’s Cathal O’Connor during the Munster SFC semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in June. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Midfielder Anthony Maher has become the latest of a gifted generation of Kerry footballers to announce his retirement after representing the county for 10 years at senior level.

The news of 32-year-old Maher’s decision comes after Donnchadh Walsh and Kieran Donaghy ended their intercounty careers in recent times.

The 6’ 5” midfielder from Duagh won two All-Irelands with Kerry in 2009 and 2014 and was part of the league winning sides of in 2009 and 2017. He won an All-Star in 2015.

Thanking his team-mates and coaches and both intercounty and club level, Maher admitted that will take great memories away from his time in the green and gold of Kerry.

“While I am retiring from Kerry football with a heavy heart, I’m retiring with incredible memories. We’ve had highs and lows together but the bond developed throughout has been immeasurable,” he said.

“I look forward to watching and supporting as the current group continue to develop and grow, and return to glory once again.”

Former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice praised Maher’s contribution despite his appearances being limited by injury.

“His involvement in the recent past has been limited by debilitating injuries that he stubbornly defied to keep playing at the highest level,” said Fitzmaurice.

“He was a leader in the dressing room often acting as a conduit to management. He was a complete midfielder, strong in the air, athletic, skilful, two footed and extremely hard working. He was exceptionally dedicated to his craft and worked tirelessly on his game.”

Kerry will name Fitzmaurice’s successor as manager next Monday night.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.