Kerry midfielder Anthony Maher bows out of intercounty game

Midfielder Anthony Maher has become the latest of a gifted generation of Kerry footballers to announce his retirement after representing the county for 10 years at senior level.

The news of 32-year-old Maher’s decision comes after Donnchadh Walsh and Kieran Donaghy ended their intercounty careers in recent times.

The 6’ 5” midfielder from Duagh won two All-Irelands with Kerry in 2009 and 2014 and was part of the league winning sides of in 2009 and 2017. He won an All-Star in 2015.

Thanking his team-mates and coaches and both intercounty and club level, Maher admitted that will take great memories away from his time in the green and gold of Kerry.

“While I am retiring from Kerry football with a heavy heart, I’m retiring with incredible memories. We’ve had highs and lows together but the bond developed throughout has been immeasurable,” he said.

“I look forward to watching and supporting as the current group continue to develop and grow, and return to glory once again.”

Former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice praised Maher’s contribution despite his appearances being limited by injury.

“His involvement in the recent past has been limited by debilitating injuries that he stubbornly defied to keep playing at the highest level,” said Fitzmaurice.

“He was a leader in the dressing room often acting as a conduit to management. He was a complete midfielder, strong in the air, athletic, skilful, two footed and extremely hard working. He was exceptionally dedicated to his craft and worked tirelessly on his game.”

Kerry will name Fitzmaurice’s successor as manager next Monday night.