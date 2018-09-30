Robbie McCarthy retains All-Ireland handball crown

Martina McMahon beats Catriona Casey in epic women’s final at Croke Park

Paul Fitzpatrick

Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy in action against Dublin’s Eoin Kennedy in the final of the MyClubShop.ie All-Ireland 60x30 senior singles title at Croke Park on Saturday. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/actionshots.ie

Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy in action against Dublin’s Eoin Kennedy in the final of the MyClubShop.ie All-Ireland 60x30 senior singles title at Croke Park on Saturday. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/actionshots.ie

 

Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy retained his MyClubShop.ie All-Ireland 60x30 senior singles title at Croke Park on Saturday evening when he overcame Dublin’s Eoin Kennedy on a 21-19, 21-14 scoreline.

Early on, the Mullingar maestro looked stronger, despite some notably aggressive play from Kennedy, nine years his senior. McCarthy built up a 20-12 lead and while Kennedy came roaring back to 19, a flat rollout from the backwall saw McCarthy return to service box and he closed it out after a dramatic rally.

Game two followed a similar pattern. The early exchanges were close but McCarthy surged into a 16-7 lead with some deft front-court play.

After patient play, he buried another for 18 and was soon serving for the match before Kennedy again turned it on, getting back to 14 before McCarthy sealed his seventh title with a sweetly-struck kill in the left corner.

Limerick’s Martina McMahon celebrates after winning the women’s senior title against Cork’s Catriona Casey at Croke Park. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/actionshots.ie
Limerick’s Martina McMahon celebrates after winning the women’s senior title against Cork’s Catriona Casey at Croke Park. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/actionshots.ie

Meanwhile, in the women’s final, Limerick’s Martina McMahon toppled holder Catriona Casey of Cork in an epic decider which finished 21-20 in the third game, the closest possible result.

The Broadford woman lost the first 21-14 but came back to win a pair of 21-20, 21-20 sets. In the third, the duo were level an astonishing nine times, with both playing aggressively.

McMahon went 20-17 up with an unreturned serve but 2017 champ Casey wasn’t going away and drew level at 20-all.

She had two chances to win it but eventually McMahon closed it out with a right-corner kill. The players were awarded a rare standing ovation from the crowd after another astonishingly close battle in what must surely rank as the most gripping rivalry in Irish female sport at present.

Earlier, in the minor singles final, Kilkenny’s Jack Holden beat Kerry’s Daire Keane 21-12, 21-18.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.