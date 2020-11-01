Tipperary outplay Clare to set up Munster semi-final

Tipp captain Conor Sweeney got his side off to a perfect start with an early goal

Tipperary’s Colman Kennedy touches knuckles with his teammates after their win over Clare in the Munster Senior Football Championship. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Tipperary’s Colman Kennedy touches knuckles with his teammates after their win over Clare in the Munster Senior Football Championship. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Tipperary 2-11 Clare 1-11

A late rally was not enough to save a fancied Clare from defeat by Tipperary in the Munster senior football quarter-final at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Tipperary secured their Division Three league status with two wins in recent weeks and built on that form to outplay their Division Two opponents and set up a semi-final clash with Limerick next Saturday.

Goals at the start of each half were crucial to the Tipp win. Captain Conor Sweeney got them off to the ideal start when he punished a defensive lapse with a well-taken goal after five minutes as his side went on to lead 1-3 to 0-1 at the first water break.

A struggling Clare did better on resuming with three points from Conor Cleary (two) and Jamie Malone but Tipp again got control and led at the interval 1-6 to 0-5, following long-range points from Jack Kennedy frees and another boomer from Liam Casey.

Inside 30 seconds of resuming Tipp had their spot in the semi-final secured as Bill Maher was fed by Conor Sweeney for a second goal for the home side.

Tipp lost Colman Kennedy to a black card after 46 minutes but still led 2-7 to 0-6 at the second water break.

Clare left it late to rally. A David Tubridy penalty was saved by Tipp goalie Evan Comerford, a costly miss as Gavin Cooney had a shot turned into the Tipp net in injury time to leave them three points adrift at full-time.

Conor Sweeney, Jimmy Feehan, Bill Maher, Jack Kennedy and Kevin Fahey all had big games for Tipperary while for a disappointing Clare side Sub padraic Collins, Cathal O’Connor, Gary Brennan, and Cian O’Dea worked hardest.

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher (1-0), K Fahey, R Kiely; S O’Brien, L Casey (0-2); J Kennedy (0-3, 0-3f), M Quinlivan, Conal Kennedy; J Lonergan, C Sweeney (1-4, 0-2f), Colman Kennedy.

Subs: B Fox for Lonergan (33 mins), L Boland (0-1) for O’Brien (47 mins), E Moloney (0-1) for Conal Kennedy (59 mins), P Looram for Maher (71 mins), K O Halloran for Casey (72 mins).

Clare: S Ryan; G Kelly, C Brennan, E Collins; P Lillis, K Hartnett, A Sweeney; G Brennan, C O’Connor (0-1); C Russell, E Cleary (0-5, 0-5f), J Malone (0-1); K Sexton (0-2, 0-1f), J McGann, C O’Dea.

Subs: D Tubridy for McCann (21 mins), P Collins (0-2) for Russell (39 mins), E McMahon for Sweeney (39 mins), S Collins for Kelly (50 mins), G Cooney (1-0) for Sexton (66 mins).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.