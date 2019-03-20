Naas CBS need extra-time against Wicklow Schools to retain title

Defending champions secure another Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ crown at Parnell Park

Naas CBS needed extra-time to see off Wicklow Schools at Parnell Park. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Naas CBS needed extra-time to see off Wicklow Schools at Parnell Park. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ Football Championship Final: Naas CBS 2-12 Wicklow Schools 1-9

Naas CBS came good in extra-time at Parnell Park on Wednesday night to secure their second consecutive Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ Football Championship crown.

Wicklow Schools had edged in front early on with points from Aaron Kennedy (a Kildare minor footballer) and Oisin McGraynor, before Naas opened their account through Dermot Hanifin.

They looked set to push on when Alex Beirne posted an equalising score, only for Sean Doody to edge the Garden County back into the ascendancy. Despite being off-colour for much of the opening period, a routine Mikey McGovern free ensured Naas were on level terms during the interval.

They subsequently moved ahead for the first time after the restart - centre-forward Drew Costello superbly converting a ‘45’ in advance of a Kevin Quinn point on the run.

They received a major let-off on the third-quarter mark, when McGraynor fired a penalty past Naas’s right-hand post. A plethora of scores forced Naas into the driving seat, until a fortuitous Kennedy goal re-ignited the Wicklow challenge.

Darcy’s second point meant the sides couldn’t be separated in normal time, but Naas finally hit their stride in the additional periods.

Supplementing McGovern and Eoin Conneff points, Beirne registered a 1-1 salvo in spectacular fashion. Darcy’s latest contribution reduced the Wicklow deficit to five (1-12 to 1-7) on the stroke of 70 minutes and they remained in touch as the play progressed.

However, a speculative Harry Carroll shot subsequently drifted into the net to ultimately seal Naas’s back-to-back triumph.

Naas CBS: D Morrissey; J Lawler, C O Gallchobhair, J Hamill; K Quinn (0-1), E Archbold, K Kelleher; L Broderick, J Cleary; T O’Connor, D Costello (0-1, one free), A Beirne (1-3, one free); D Hanifin (0-1), E Conneff (0-2), M McGovern (0-4, three frees). Subs: H Carroll (1-0) for Broderick (44 mins); S Murphy for Hanifin (49 mins), M O’Byrne for Costello (55 mins); C Boran for Lawler (58 mins); A Cassidy for McGovern (60+2) mins; McGovern for Cassidy (61 mins); R Monaghan for Quinn (63 mins); C Murphy for McGovern (78 mins); Cassidy for Beirne (79 mins).

Wicklow Schools: B Fennell; A Maher, C McDonald, A Conway; G Fogarty, M Reid, O Cullen; S Doody (0-1), C Coffey; D Rochford, O McGraynor (0-1), P O’Keane; E Darcy (0-5, two frees), A Kennedy (1-1), J Hedderman. Subs: B Crowe (0-1) for Cullen, C Maguire for Rochford (both 39 mins); J Doyle for Coffey (46 mins); T O’Toole for O’Keane (55 mins); T Barrett for Conway (58 mins); D Wright for Doody (70 mins); Cullen for McDonald (73 mins); O’Keane for Hedderman (79 mins).

Referee: D Hickey (Carlow).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.