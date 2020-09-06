Monaghan SFC: Ballybay storm back to make final date with Scotstown

Scotstown and Ballybay will contest the final of the Monaghan senior football championship following their victories over Carrickmacross and Inniskeen respectively in the semi-finals in Clones on Sunday.

Of the two Scotstown had somewhat the easier passage after completely dominating the second half of their game against Carrickmacross. At the end of a close first half, Scotstown were ahead by the minimum margin, 0-7 to 1-3, the Carrickmacross goal by Niall Loughman.

In the second-half though, Scotstown took over, with Conor McCarthy almost unstoppable on the 40 and by the second-half water break they had opened an eight points lead and that same margin separated the sides at the finish, with Carrickmacross unable to make any inroads against a well organised Scotstown defence.

The second semi-final was in complete contrast, turning into a thrill a minute spectacular after a quiet first half after which Ballybay led by 2-6 to 0-5, both Ballybay goals coming from Patrick O’Neill.

Inniskeen were a transformed side in the second half and with Andrew Woods majestic in midfield and Donal Meegan and Seán Jones in excellent form up front as they secured extra-time, with the scores at Ballybay 3-13, Inniskeen 1-19.

The sides were level at half-time in extra time, 3-16 to 1-22, with a fourth goal, this time by Shane McGuinness, helping Ballybay over the line on a scoreline of 4-19 to 1-25.