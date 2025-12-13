Body recovered in search for missing teenager Benjamin Spot

The body of Benjamin Spot (14) has been recovered from the river Boyne. He was reported missing in Navan on November 19th. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A body has been recovered in the search for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Navan, Co Meath, last month.

Benjamin Spot was last seen on his bicycle in Market Square, heading towards Kentstown Road or the Ramparts area of Navan, at about 5.55pm on Wednesday, November 19th.

His bicycle was found at the Ramparts the following day, prompting intensive searches of the nearby Boyne river.

Meath River Rescue recovered a body from the river Boyne earlier on Saturday.

The remains were taken from the water at Beauparc, between Navan and Slane, with the assistance of the Garda Water Unit.

An Garda Síochána confirmed on Saturday Benjamin had been located deceased, and the appeal for information on his whereabouts stood down following the discovery of the body.

Meath River Rescue had been on the river searching for the missing boy since November 20th. Chairperson Christopher Rennicks thanked everyone who helped in the search.

Benjamin’s mother Renata Molnarova last month made an appeal information on her son’s whereabouts. She described Benjamin as a bright, smart boy with good friends.