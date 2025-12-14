Bondi Beach mass shooting: At least 12 dead including one gunman and 18 hospitalised

At least 12 confirmed dead, including a shooter, according to media reports Shooting occurred at event celebrating Jewish festival of Hanukkah 18 hospitalised with multiple victims treated at scene “Shocking and distressing” – prime minister <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/anthony-albanese/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/anthony-albanese/">Anthony Albanese</a> says responders working to save lives “A scale that none of us could have ever fathomed” – Jewish leader reacts