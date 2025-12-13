GAA previews: Last silverware of the year to be decided in seven finals

Saturday

AIB club finals

All-Ireland women’s SFC: Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v St Ergnat’s, Moneyglass (Antrim), Croke Park, 4.0 – A sensational afternoon’s work in Stillorgan saw the newcomers from Antrim upend favourites Kilmacud in the semi-final. Maria O’Neill and Cathy Carey were the instruments of destruction, bagging 1-9 of the team’s 1-12 to send them on their way against last year’s beaten finalists, who they outplayed in the final quarter. Champions Kilkerrin had an altogether easier passage, overwhelming Comeragh Rangers to move within one match of a five-in-a-row All-Ireland sequence. Olivia Divilly and Eva Noone were the most destructive forwards but Ergnat’s will have found instructive how the Waterford women frustrated the champions until the latter got going. The first-time Ulster winners will be energetic and persistent and have nothing to lose but they have also revealed themselves to be practised opponents.

Verdict: Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Ulster club SFC: Kilcoo (Down) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Athletic Grounds, 6.15 – It’s the third successive meeting for these clubs, who have won one each. Last year’s result was blown out of the rocks around half-time when Kilcoo managed to get in for four goals and a lead that was never subsequently threatened.

It was handsome revenge for the 2023 semi-final that Scotstown won at the death with a Rory Beggan free but that latter match is probably a better guide to what to expect this weekend – a tight, competitive encounter.

David McCague made the point that the verdict would probably swing on something that goes right for one team and wrong for the other, which may sound banal but it sums up the contest two years ago when an inexplicably loose ball in the last minute of injury-time set up Scotstown for the win.

The Monaghan club has found form at the right time and come through an epic match and a half semi-final, looking superior to Newbridge but losing their way twice – once to a weather-enforced cancellation and secondly to an impossible-looking comeback when they led by eight in the refixture with six minutes left but conceded an unanswered 1-5.

Scotstown believe the new rules suit them and they have played that way but, similarly, the last meltdown or comeback was sustained by two-pointers, which create a forceful momentum once a side starts kicking them.

It might be expected that Kilcoo’s emphasis on defending deep would be found out under the FRC amendments but the Down team’s composure in possession and speedy counter-attacking also suits the new game. They have been impressive so far, comfortably accounting for Loughmacrory and Erne Gaels, and their manager Martin Corey, as a Clontibret man, knows the opposition inside out.

There has been – rightly – much focus on the Monaghan side’s transfusion of youthful blood but the veterans have been putting in a serious effort too. Rory Beggan is as effective as ever both minding his goal and getting out for scoring purposes.

Darren Hughes was terrific in the semi-final, ploughing away right into extra-time at the age of 38 and Jack McCarron showed great leadership up front.

Ominously for Scotstown, Kilcoo also stuck four goals on the Fermanagh champions and so they are forewarned about attention wandering in defence.

Last year should prove a powerful prompt and in a match of tiny margins, maybe the underdogs might finally see things fall their way.

Verdict: Scotstown

All-Ireland junior B camogie: Éire Óg, Carrickmore (Tyrone) vs St Kevin’s (Louth), NGDC Abbotstown, 12.45

All-Ireland junior camogie: Brídíní Óga (Antrim) vs St Dominic’s (Roscommon), Donaghmore Ashbourne, 2.0

Sunday

All-Ireland senior camogie: Athenry (Galway) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), Croke Park, 4.15 – Finbarr’s in their first final have battled to get this far, finishing late in the Munster final and surviving an extended arm wrestle with Loughgiel on a shoot-out. They have plenty of experience at the highest level even if this is new territory with the club, as Méabh and Orlaith Cahalane and Sorcha McCartan all played for Cork in the intercounty equivalent back in August. Athenry haven’t reached this level for 16 years and have won just once (1977) in eight finals but they have some serious talent between Galway veteran Therese Donohue (Maher) and current POTY nominee Dervla Higgins as well as Sabina Rabbitte, daughter of manager Joe.

Verdict: Athenry

All-Ireland intermediate camogie: Ballincollig (Cork) vs Camross (Laois), Croke Park, 2.0

All-Ireland women’s JFC: Cromane (Kerry) v Muckalee (Kilkenny), Parnell Park, 2.0 [Live, LGFA Facebook and LGFA YouTube].