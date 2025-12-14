Reader callout: Are you in Sydney? Share your experience in the wake of the mass shooting at Bondi Beach

Police first responders speak to members of the public at the scene of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on December 14th. Photograph: George Chan/ Getty Images

At least 12 people have been killed in a gun attack at Bondi Beach that was “designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community”.

The 12 fatalities includes one of the offenders.

New South Wales premier Chris Minns told a press conference: “I very sadly need to report that, as of now, there are at least 12 individuals that have been killed.

“One of the offenders has also been killed and one is in custody.

“This attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah, what should have been a night of peace and joy celebrated in that community with families and supporters, has been shattered by this horrifying evil attack.”

Mr Minns called on all Australians to “wrap their arms around Australia’s Jewish community and help them get through this incredibly difficult period.”

