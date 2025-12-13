Ireland

Two men dead following four-vehicle collision in Tipperary

Two women aged in their 20s taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening

The crash took place on a local road at Killeen, Ballinunty, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sat Dec 13 2025 - 22:301 MIN READ

Two men have died following a four-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary on Saturday.

Shortly before 6pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision on a local road at Killeen, Ballinunty. Two men who were occupants of one of the cars - one in his early 20s and the other in his late teens - were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two women in their 20s who were travelling in a second car were taken by ambulance to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Six other individuals were medically assessed at the scene and did not require immediate hospital treatment.

The road remained closed on Saturday night to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions were in place. The local coroner has been notified and postmortem examinations will be arranged.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

