Louth lose early lead as Dublin regain their authority

Leinster U-17 round-up: Meath get the better of Westmeath; Offaly edge Wicklow
Dublin’s Luke Swan with Tom Jackson and Paul McEvoy of Louth in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship Round 1 at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Dublin’s Luke Swan with Tom Jackson and Paul McEvoy of Louth in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship Round 1 at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Holders Dublin made a winning start in their Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship campaign after defeating Louth by 3-15 to 1-7 in their Group 1 clash in Parnell Park on Monday afternoon.

The first half was particularly tight, with Louth enjoying an early advantage through a brace of Daire Nally frees. Nally impressed in the second quarter with two fine points from play to keep his team on the front foot.

However, the hosts began to show greater fluency as the contest evolved, and two Seán Foran scores – and points by captain Enda Cashman and Matthew Dunne – inched Dublin 0-8 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

Although Dunne doubled Dublin’s lead in the 37th minute, corner-back Tom Jackson brought Louth back into contention as he fired home past Simon Murphy a minute later with Dublin’s defence marked absent.

However, it proved Louth’s final score of the game as Dublin regained their authority through a Mark O’Leary goal in the 48th minute.

It proved a procession from that point as the hosts cruised home through late goals from Conor Murray and Liam Dunne.

Elsewhere in Group 1, goals in either half by Cian McBride and Luke Kelly saw Meath comfortably get the better of Westmeath by 2-20 to 2-7 in Cusack Park.

Mikey Cunningham’s goal proved decisive in Aughrim as Offaly edged Wicklow by 1-13 to 0-14.

In Group 2, Alex Beirne found the net as Kildare cruised by Wexford by 1-17 to 0-7 in Newbridge, while Laois edged Longford by 1-12 to 0-11 in Portlaoise

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.