Leinster and Ulster greenlight return of preseason competitions in January

Dublin's Sean Lowry in action during the 2024 O'Byrne Cup final against Longford. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Leinster and Ulster GAA chiefs have formally approved the reinstatement of their preseason competitions in January.

It had been expected that provincial councils would bring back their respective tournaments after a Central Council mandate halted the competitions for 2025.

The Leinster Council decided at a meeting on Monday to go ahead with the O’Byrne and Walsh Cups for 2026, while the Ulster Council rubber-stamped the return of the McKenna and McGurk Cups on Tuesday.

“Delegates from Ulster counties unanimously backed a return of the preseason competitions in the province for 2026, namely the Dr McKenna Cup in football and the Conor McGurk Cup in hurling,” Ulster GAA stated after Tuesday night’s meeting.

Both provincial councils are now working on formats and fixtures for their respective competitions.

A spokesperson for Leinster GAA confirmed: “As the decision made previously only deferred [the preseason competitions] for the one year, the council agreed on Monday that they will be going ahead in 2026.”

Connacht secretary John Prenty told The Irish Times last week that plans were afoot out west for intercounty fixtures to take place in January.

“We are already planning for the FBD League,” said Prenty. “What was decided last year was to postpone them for one year, nothing more than that.”

The Munster Council has yet to fully commit to organising their January competitions with officials continuing to canvass the opinions across the province.

Gaelic Players Association (GPA) chief executive Tom Parsons has expressed concern over the return of the pre-league tournaments.

“If they run them, teams will need to be back (training) earlier,” he said. “It runs contrary to the Amateur Status Committee, the costs of the intercounty game, and player welfare.”

Parsons added: “The GPA is deeply worried. I expressed serious concern at Central Council again, reinforcing the message that the intercounty season should be seven months, allowing players to have three months of meaningful club activity.

“If we don’t get an off-season for players, we’re as well to bury the amateur status.”