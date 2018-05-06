Dublin women see off Mayo to earn maiden league title

Sinead Ahern’s 1-9 steers All-Ireland winners to more silverware at a sunny Parnell Park

Ian O'Riordan at Parnell Park

Dublin’s Sinead Aherne is tackled by Mayo’s Orla Conlon and Doireann Hughes. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Dublin 3-15 Mayo 1-10

Picking up exactly where they left off in last year’s All-Ireland final, Dublin are now the Lidl National Football League division one champions for the first time, and unquestionably the best women’s team in the country.

Mayo had made a fair game of it for large parts last September, although not this time, Dublin playing and scoring at a blistering pace from the start thanks chiefly to un-markable and at times unstoppable Sinead Ahern, who finished with 1-9, each one scored as cool and classy as the next.

Mayo were aiming for their first title since 2007, but this one was soon out of reach. Played out in blazing sunshine at Parnell Park, supporters packing the stand for shelter from the sun and not the usual elements.

Dublin hit the hard ground running: a series of swift, direct runs at goal resulted in the two opening points from their captain Aherne, one free, then one from play.

Mayo sent their first two scoring chances astray, and soon found themselves in trouble again at their own end: Nicole Owens was fouled while running at goal and up stepped Aherne for the penalty, cool as an ice cream, sweetly burying the ball in the bottom of the left.

Dublin made two replacements before the start: Sinead Finnegan coming into the defence in place of Sinead Goldrick, lording affairs in the process in a sweeping role, while Laura McGinley started for Oonagh Whyte in the attack.

Mayo were conceding too many frees, adding to Dublin’s confidence and momentum. When midfielder Olwen Carey and Niamh McEvoy continued that barrage of scoring with a point each from play, Mayo were already chasing it 1-5 to zero, with just under a quarter hour played.

Mayo desperately needed a score. When Fiona McHale had her shot at goal cleared off the line by the pouncing Niamh Collins it seemed they were having no luck at all, only for Fiona Doherty to latch immediately onto the next ball and send it between the posts - giving Mayo their opening point after 15 minutes.

Sarah Rowe quickly added a second but then it was all Dublin again, Aherne combining with Nicole Owens and Noelle Healy to press Dublin 1-9 to 0-2 in front.

Mayo clawed back a couple more and then bang - McGinley, having just had a shot bravely saved by Rachel Kearns, hit the net again, putting Dublin 11 points up, 2-9 to 0-4.

Game over? Not quite yet, Mayo adding a point and then converting a penalty of their own, Sarah Rowe doing the duty after Fiona McHale was fouled, but Dublin had the last word of the half, Lyndsey Davey finished off another searing run to make it 2-10 to 1-5 just before the hooter.

In the first minute of the second half Mayo helped turned that uphill battle into a mountain. Grace Kelly sent a free directly into Dublin hands and down the field they raced, Healy’s classy finishing their third goal.

That was game over - Dublin finishing out in style to win their first title, taking over after Cork’s five-in-row.

DUBLIN: C Trant; M Byrne, D Murphy, L Caffrey; S McGrath, S Finnegan, N Collins; L Magee, O Carey (0-1); N Owens (0-2), N McEvoy (0-1), L Davey (0-1); L McGinley (1-0), N Healy (1-1), S Aherne (capt) (1-9, five frees, one penalty). Subs: J Dunne for McGinley (half time), C Rowe for Davey (36 mins), K Murray for McGrath (39 mins), S Goldrick for Carey (56 mins), H O’Neill for Owens (60 mins)

MAYO: R Kearns: E Lowther, S Tierney (capt.), N O’Malley; M Corbett, D Caldwell, D Hughes; A Gilroy, C McManamon; F McHale, F Doherty (0-1), S Cafferky (0-1); N Kelly (0-1), S Rowe (1-5, two frees), G Kelly (0-2, both frees). Subs: O Conlon for O’Malley (24 mins), S Howley for Hughes (39 mins), S Mulvihill for Caldwell (48 mins), A Dowling for Kelly (52 mins), T O’Connor for Doherty (55 mins)

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down)

