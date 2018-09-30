Derrygonnelly make it four-in-a-row in Fermanagh

Derrygonnelly 2-16 Ederney 0-10

Derrygonnelly made it four Fermanagh SFC titles in a row with a comprehensive 12-point victory over Ederney on Sunday afternoon at Brewster Park.

The first half was nip and tuck throughout with Mark McCauley prominent for Ederney and some fabulous scores for the challengers from Martin McGrath, Aaron Dennison and Christopher Snow.

However Derrygonnelly went in leading 1-7 to 0-7 at the break thanks to a goal from captain Ryan Jones on 20 minutes and further scores from Jones, Neil Gallagher and Paul Ward.

The second half saw Ryan Jones and McGrath exchange early scores for their respective sides but from that point on Derrygonnelly put their foot on the throttle.

A fantastic Paul Ward goal set the tone for the remainder of the second half while further scores arrived from Ryan Jones, Ward, Conall Jones and Gary McKenna as the Harps took full control of proceedings.

Ederney would finish off with consolation scores from Conor McGee and Aaron Dennison but Derrygonnelly would not be denied a fourth senior championship title in a row and a seventh title since 1995.

DERRYGONNELLY: Jack Kelly, Michael Jones, Tiarnan Daly, Eamon McHugh, Neil Gallagher (0-1), Declan Cassidy, Garvan McGinley, Stephen McGullion, Ryan Jones (1-2), Leigh Jones, Garvan Jones (0-5), Shane McGullion, Paul Ward (1-3), Conall Jones (0-3), Gary McKenna (0-2). Subs: Lee Jones for N Gallagher (45), Oisin Smyth for T Daly (49), Dennis Greene for L Jones (52), Kevin Cassidy for Shane McGullion (54), Aidan McKenna for D Cassidy (58), Gavin McGovern for R Jones (64 Black Card).

EDERNEY: Enda Ferris, Manus Maguire, Christopher Snow (0-1), Michael Maguire, Aaron Dennison (0-2), John Irvine, Finbar Gillen, Martin McGrath (0-2), Conor McGee (0-1), Stephen McElrone, Declan McCusker, Ryan Morris, Sean Cassidy, Paul McCusker, Mark McCauley (0-4). Subs: Michael McAleer for M Maguire (22), Pol McKervey for P McCusker (40), Enda Cassidy for S McElrone (45), Connor Cassidy for M McCauley (46), Damien Cassidy for S Cassidy (53) Connor Maguire for M Maguire (58).

Referee: James Lewis (Newtownbutler)