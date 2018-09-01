Everyone loves to hate Tyrone, but they don’t care
Surrounded by close football rivals, the county remains unloved – North and South
Tyrone celebrate Niall Sludden’s late goal which proved pivotal in the semi-final defeat of Monaghan at Croke Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
TYR-ONE, Tyrone: is anyone deep-down surprised that it falls to the Red Hand to make a fierce last stand against a Dublin team that has been declared unstoppable?
Has any football county been more obstinate or single-minded? Has any GAA-land experienced anything like the breadth of tragedy and brilliance and defiance as Tyrone has?