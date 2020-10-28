Dungarvan stripped of Waterford intermediate football title over Covid breach

Dungarvan have been stripped of the Waterford intermediate football championship after breaching Covid regulations in the county final earlier this month. The club decided on Wednesday not to contest last Thursday’s recommendation by the county executive that the title should be forfeited.

The punishment comes under Rule 7.2 (e) of the GAA’s Official Guide, which covers “misconduct deemed to have discredited the Association”. Disqualification is one of the listed penalties for teams and there is a minimum eight-week suspension for individuals. Six club members fall into this category. A fine was also imposed on the club.

Having considered seeking a hearing, Dungarvan eventually decided to accept the proposals.

The matter arises from the county intermediate football final against Kill when the club fielded a player, who had been tested for Covid-19, before his results came back. In the event the test proved positive and Dungarvan released a statement, apologising “for mishandling the situation”.

It was further stated at the time that what was represented as an error of interpretation by the club led to the player being wrongly advised. Further, he “did not attend any of the post-match celebrations and was acting in good faith”.

Wednesday’s statement from Waterford GAA was minimalist and redacted the amount of the fine and didn’t identify the individuals suspended. It didn’t specify what happens to the championship but it is believed that the title for this year will go unawarded.

“Further to the investigation into matters arising from the intermediate football final and the positive Covid-19 case,” runs the statement, “the management executive of Waterford county board wishes to advise that the individual suspensions and the penalties of disqualification and fine for Dungarvan GAA Club, have been accepted.

“The management executive would like to thank the officers and members of Dungarvan GAA for their full cooperation with the investigation.

“Waterford GAA will be making no further comment on the matter.”