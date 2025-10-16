Champions Kildare earn five spots on Tailteann Cup Team of the Year

Kevin Feely lifts the Tailteann Cup after Kildare's win over Limerick in the final at Croke Park in July. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Champions Kildare have claimed five places on the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year for 2025.

In the fourth iteration of the awards, Naas full forward Darragh Kirwan is the only member of last year’s team to again be included having earned the Man of the Match accolade in the final against Limerick.

His four team-mates also included are corner back Harry O’Neill (who was on the county’s All-Ireland under-20 winning side in 2023), wing back James McGrath, midfielder Kevin Feely, and centre forward Alex Beirne.

Runners-up Limerick, who came extremely close to edging last July’s final, have four representatives: goalkeeper Josh Ryan, who made a crucial penalty save in the semi-final against Wicklow, veteran centre back Iain Corbett, scoring sensation James McNaughton at wing forward, who earlier in the year scored a record 4-12 in the league against Waterford, and Danny Neville on the other wing.

Four other counties are represented in the team, including semi-finalists Wicklow – through the consistently excellent corner back Malachy Stone and the evergreen centrefielder Dean Healy – and Fermanagh, whose full back Lee Cullen is honoured.

Westmeath, Tailteann winners in 2022, have wing back Sam McCartan and corner forward Luke Loughlin included, while the remaining corner forward position goes to Wexford’s Seán Nolan.

Kildare’s Daniel Flynn and Colm Dalton challenge Limerick's Killian Ryan during the Tailteann Cup final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Kildare follow in the footsteps of Westmeath, Meath and Down in using the Tailteann Cup as a stepping stone to their Sam Maguire ambitions,” GAA president Jarlath Burns said. “In four short years this competition has fulfilled our ambition of injecting new life into championship football.”

“This dedicated award’s scheme is also a key to its success, allowing us to recognise some of the outstanding performers from across the packed summer of games. Congratulations to all those who have been chosen as the cream of the 2025 crop,” Burns added.

Congratulating the selected players, Gaelic Players Association CEO Tom Parsons said:

“The Tailteann Cup goes from strength to strength, and its success shows the need for a tiered approach to championship football.”

The winners will be presented with their awards on Friday night at an event at Croke Park which will be streamed live on the GAA’s YouTube channel from 7pm.

Tailteann Cup Team of the Year:

Josh Ryan (Limerick)

Harry O’Neill (Kildare)

Lee Cullen (Fermanagh)

Malachy Stone (Wicklow)

James McGrath (Kildare)

Iain Corbett (Limerick)

Sam McCartan (Westmeath)

Dean Healy (Wicklow)

Kevin Feely (Kildare)

James Naughton (Limerick)

Alex Beirne (Kildare)

Danny Neville (Limerick)

Luke Loughlin (Westmeath)

Darragh Kirwan (Kildare)

Seán Nolan (Wexford)