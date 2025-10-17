Gardaí find suspect devices in Carlow property and arrest two men

The Army bomb-disposal team was sent to a Co Carlow property

Two men have been arrested following the discovery by gardaí of several suspect devices in a Co Carlow residence.

The search was part of a planned Garda operation at a property in Kernanstown, Co Carlow.

A Garda cordon was established, and in a statement gardaí said: “The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene and removed the viable suspect devices for a controlled explosion to be conducted.”

A quantity of suspected benzodiazepine tablets were also seized during the search and is “pending analysis”.

The two arrested men are being held at a Garda station in Carlow.

The Garda cordon has been lifted and the area has now been declared safe.

Investigations are ongoing.