Gardaí find suspect devices in Carlow property and arrest two men

Two men have been arrested following the discovery by gardaí of several suspect devices in a Co Carlow residence.
The search was part of a planned Garda operation at a property in Kernanstown, Co Carlow.
A Garda cordon was established, and in a statement gardaí said: “The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene and removed the viable suspect devices for a controlled explosion to be conducted.”
A quantity of suspected benzodiazepine tablets were also seized during the search and is “pending analysis”.
The two arrested men are being held at a Garda station in Carlow.
The Garda cordon has been lifted and the area has now been declared safe.
Investigations are ongoing.