European banks slide as US lenders see credit issues

European bank stocks retreated on Friday after loan issues at two US regional banks hit sentiment and raised concerns about the credit market, weighing on Europe’s top-performing sector this year.

The Stoxx 600 Banks Index was 2.7 per cent lower by 8:45am in London, the steepest decline since August 1st. Heavyweights including Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Societe Generale were more than 4 per cent lower. The pullback pares some of the year’s rally, but the group still remains up more than 40 per cent in 2025.

Bank of Ireland fell more than 5 per cent while AIB was 3 per cent off. PTSB was down more than 1 per cent.

“We’re seeing a clear negative reaction today amid concerns that the troubles facing US lenders could spill over into European markets, echoing the regional bank crisis of 2023,” said Susana Cruz, strategist at Panmure Liberum. “Banks are understandably taking the biggest hit, particularly given that some valuations were already looking a bit stretched.”

US regional lenders Zions Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp slumped Thursday after they said they were victims of fraud on loans to funds that invest in distressed commercial mortgages.

Markets sentiment got hit as the latest disclosures add to other recent loan blowups, including subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings and the collapse of auto-parts supplier First Brands Group, which owed more than $10 billion to some of the biggest names on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, shares of BBVA surged more than 10 per cent on Friday morning, while Banco Sabadell SA declined as much as 8.6 per cent after its shareholders rejected BBVA’s bid. --Bloomberg