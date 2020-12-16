Clare too strong for Limerick as they set sights on Kerry in Munster final

Man-of-the-match Cillian McGroary scores two goals in 19-point win for Banner

 

Clare 4-20 Limerick 1-10

Clare advanced to a Munster minor football final meeting with Kerry on Tuesday next following a comprehensive 19-point win over Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday.

Dermot Coughlan’s charges couldn’t have got off to a better start as they looked to secure their place in their third Munster final in the last four years, with Dylan O’Brien raising the green flag with a superbly struck goal after just 25 seconds.

At half-time, Clare led by 2-7 to 0-4, with the Banner’s second goal scored by Craig Riordan just before the opening half water break.

And just five minutes into the second half, man-of-the-match Cillian McGroary put the game beyond any doubt with a clinical finish into the top corner to make it 3-9 to 0-5.

McGroary’s second goal came just minutes later as the Corofin half forward linked up well with Eoin Killeen to split the tiring Limerick defence.

The home side grabbed a mere consolation as Darragh Bridgeman’s penalty narrowed the deficit to 18 points before Kelleher drove forward from the half-back line to round off a dominating performance for Clare.

CLARE: T Collins; M O’Loughlin, F Guinnane, D Rouine; O Cunningham, F Kelleher (0-1), J Guyler (0-1); B Rouine (0-2), B McNamara; D O’Brien (1-1), C McGroary (2-1), D Nagle (0-4); E Killeen (0-3), C Riordan (1-1, one 45), D Fahy (0-2, one free).

Subs: D Lohan (0-1) for D Rouine (40 mins), M Nash (0-3) for O Cunningham (43), S McMahon for McNamara (45), J Rafferty for Fahy (52), D Burns for Nagle (52).

LIMERICK: K Lane; Z McCarthy, F Corcoran, S Ryan; E McGrath, C O’Mahony, S Quigley; P McMahon, D Murray; P Kennedy, J Killian, M O’Mahony; D Bridgeman (1-0, pen), D Dennehy, B O’Shaughnessy (0-9, five frees).

Subs: O Enright for Dennehy (30 mins), L O’Donnell for Killian (30), A Kearns for McMahon (34), G Sheehan (0-1) for McGrath (49), O Moss for McCarthy (56).

Referee: Séamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

