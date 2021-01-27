GAA set to extend ban on intercounty activity until March

Although elite matches and training are allowed under Level 5, GAA has opted against it

A view of Croke Park during the second half of the All-Ireland hurling final last year. Photo: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

The GAA is expected to confirm that no intercounty activity will resume until the beginning of March. The news is not unexpected given the Government announcement earlier this week that Level 5 lockdown will be extended until March 5th.

At Wednesday night’s management committee meeting held remotely, primarily to consider motions for next month’s congress, it was decided to recommend continuing to suspend activity until the national situation is reviewed.

Although elite matches and training are allowed under Level 5 restrictions, the GAA has chosen not to green-light a return to intercounty training pending improvements in the current public health environment.

Next Monday, the association’s Covid Advisory group, which guided the Safe Return to Play last summer, will meet for the first time this year to review the situation.

Originally the season was to begin with a resumption of intercounty training in mid-January with national league fixtures starting in late February. The revised timetable would appear to rule out any matches until the Easter weekend at the beginning of April.

