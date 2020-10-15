Dublin to begin quest for six-in-a-row in Portlaoise

All-Ireland football champions Dublin will begin their quest for six-in-a-row in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday, November 7th with a 6.15pm throw-in. It’s the same venue where they’ve started their last three championships.

Leinster GAA released their finalised championship fixtures for this year on Thursday and as expected all the senior hurling championship matches in the province will be staged at Croke Park, starting on Saturday week, October 24th at 6pm.

This year’s football semi-finals will also be played at the venue on Sunday November 15th.

It will be the Dublin hurlers’ first championship match in Croke Park since 2016 whereas Laois played twice there last summer, against Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-final and when winning the McDonagh Cup against Westmeath.

The provincial hurling final will be at 6.15pm on Saturday November 14th and the football final takes place a week later, also in Croke Park where on the same evening the centenary of Bloody Sunday will be commemorated.

2020 Leinster senior football championship

Sunday, November 1st

Preliminary round: Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30, Carlow v Offaly, Bórd Na Móna O’Connor Park, 1.30, Louth v Longford, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30.

Saturday, November 7th

Quarter-final: Westmeath v Dublin, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 6.15 (live on Sky Sports).

Sunday, November 8th

Quarter-finals: Wexford/Wicklow v Meath, Chadwicks Wexford Park/Joule Park, Aughrim, 1.30, Carlow/Offaly v Kildare, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 5.30, Louth/Longford v Laois, Bórd Na Móna O’Connor Park/Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1.30.

Sunday, November 15th

Semi-finals: Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare, Croke Park, TBC, Louth/Longford/Laois v Westmeath/Dublin, Croke Park, TBC.

Saturday, November 21st

Final: Croke Park, 6.15/7.0 (live on RTE)

2020 Leinster senior hurling championship

Saturday, October 24th

Quarter-final: Laois v Dublin, Croke Park, 6.0 (live on Sky Sports).

Saturday, October 31st

Semi-finals: Laois/Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 3.45, Wexford v Galway, Croke Park, 6.15 (live on RTE).

Saturday, November 14th

Final: Laois/Dublin/Kilkenny v Wexford/Galway, Croke Park, 6.15 (live on RTE).