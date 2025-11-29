GAA previews: Brigid’s and Ballygunner get the opportunity to restate their case

Saturday

Leinster SFC semi-finals

Tullamore (Offaly) v Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin), O’Connor Park, 1.30pm

This has the makings of a great contest. Tullamore ran eventual All-Ireland winners Cuala to a score at this stage last year. This time around they are improved and with the wily coaching input of Stephen Rochford and home advantage, they can go close here. The late lowering of the guard, albeit against a fancied Downs, is the main caveat. Ballyboden have Colm Basquel and Ross McGarry to pose a running threat so Tullamore’s excellent half backs will need to be focused throughout, and Céin D’Arcy will match up with AFL-bound Cillian Bourke. This could go either way. Verdict: Ballyboden

Athy (Kildare) v Portarlington (Laois), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 2pm

Athy were formidable in the second half against Summerhill. Kevin Feely and Niall Kelly brought all their experience to bear in an authoritative win. They now welcome Portarlington, who have been around the block in this championship and were impressive away winners against Louth’s Naomh Máirtín, with full forward Darragh Galvin in top form. Athy though will be a step up. Verdict: Athy

Ulster SHC final

Slaughtneil (Derry) v St John’s (Antrim), Athletic Grounds, 6pm

Slaughtneil have won five of the past eight provincial championships, but despite some memorable performances have yet to reach an All-Ireland final. The Belfast city club are on a first provincial adventure in 52 years but have Conor Johnston in fine form. The experienced and accomplished Derry champions, for whom Chrissy McKaigue was excellent, probably have a better range of scorers, which can be decisive. Verdict: Slaughtneil

St Brigid's Ben O’Carroll. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Sunday

Connacht SFC final

Moycullen (Galway) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon), Dr Hyde Park, 1pm

Two Connacht teams who gave good accounts of themselves in recent All-Ireland championships meet in this year’s provincial final. Brigid’s came closest and looked likely champions going into the last few minutes against Glen two seasons ago. They are in fine form after the disappointment of losing out in Roscommon last year and their defeat of Ballina was most impressive. Their forwards are clicking with Ben O’Carroll heading back towards his best form after a difficult year and plenty of backup, including from the back Ruaidhrí Fallon. Shane Cunnane and Eddie Nolan dominated the middle and the only blot on their copybook was the three goals conceded. Moycullen have had an easier passage on their side of the draw but they too have some quality players, including Seán Kelly, and they have gone about their business efficiently. Verdict: St Brigid’s

Munster SHC final

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, 3pm

Ballygunner set the record straight against Sarsfields in the semi-final but they will be wary of the Clare champions, who outlasted Loughmore-Castleiney the last day. Are they favourites to spring another ‘surprise’ on the Waterford side? No, but neither can they be categorically written off. Likely influences on a Ballygunner win are the intensity of their middle-third work rate the last day, which kept the turbines going even while a bit of a turnaround was happening; the precision of Pauric Mahony’s free-taking – although Danny Russell’s strike rate for Éire Óg was nearly as good – and the goalscoring capacity of the full-forward line. David Reidy blossomed late in the semi-final and Shane O’Donnell could cause trouble in the air for Éire Óg, but all things being equal... Verdict: Ballygunner

Ulster SFC semi-final refixture

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Newbridge (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 4pm

Scotstown will feel as aggrieved as Newbridge are relieved by last week’s abandonment at half-time. They had a firm grip on the contest and in dire conditions, a four-point lead in a low-scoring match looked all but conclusive. Now, the Derry champions will have the opportunity to address what went wrong, primarily the choking of their supply lines. But Scotstown looked simply better and for added comfort, Ryan O’Toole looks likely to return from suspension, strengthening the Monaghan champions for whom, maybe even Conor McCarthy could play a part. The Derry side will need to bring more energy from the start but Scotstown are capable of confirming that last week was no ambush. Verdict: Scotstown