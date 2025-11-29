GAA formally recognises GPA image rights in new four-year deal

GPA chief executive Tom Parsons has welcomes the new deal with the GAA. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Saturday’s Central Council meeting in Croke Park has approved a new protocol agreed between the GAA and the Gaelic Players Association after a year’s negotiation, which will apply for the next four years, 2026-29.

It provides a 15 per cent share of gross – previously, this was net – Central Council commercial revenue to the GPA as well as a restructuring of the Le Chéile Model (the GAA/GPA joint commercial venture). Last year the players’ body received more than €3 million in core funding.

This additional revenue will go towards a new joint GAA/GPA student bursary fund of €300,000 annually (additional to existing GPA bursary awards).

The GPA will receive 95 cent of profit after tax (up to €800,000) and 75 per cent of profit after tax above that threshold of Le Chéile funds which are recognised as player generated revenue.

The GPA will publish an annual report highlighting the impact of the Le Chéile funding and showing the programmes and initiatives it supports for players, whereas the GAA will continue to have audit rights for all GAA-provided funding, including that which comes from Sport Ireland and is distributed by the GPA.

It includes a historic image rights agreement. According to the official statement: “a historic partnership in relation to Name, Image, Likeness and Personality (NILP) rights will also be established and delivered via Le Chéile. The GAA formally recognises that inter-county players own their Name, Image, Likeness and Personality rights.

“This will be jointly governed by the GAA and GPA via Le Chéile, ensuring fairness, transparency and consistency for all inter-county players. A defined distribution pot will be created for eligible players from NILP rights commercialisation.”

Image rights became an issue last year when Hurler of the Year Shane O’Donnell objected to his likeness being used to promote GAAGO (since rebranded as GAA+), the subscription streaming service with which he disagreed.

The GAA acquired outright ownership of the service from RTÉ and it has been agreed “to grow GAA+ in association with the GPA, who will now receive 15% of the platform’s license fees and 15% of dividends annually.

“It is intended that GAA+ will serve as a vehicle for NILP-related activity with the GPA having editorial board representation.”

There will also be €40,000 issued by the GAA to intercounty players for cardiac screening and dental protection on a vouched basis, double the previous amount available.

Both sides welcomed the outcome. GAA president Jarlath Burns referencing the work of the Amateur Status Review Committee.

“At a time when we are reviewing amateur status, it is crucial that we create an environment where a balance between playing intercounty football and hurling and having a meaningful and fulfilling life away from the field of play, is achievable.”

GPA chief executive Tom Parsons said it was “a good day for intercounty players with avenues towards a significant uplift in funding to support player welfare and development programmes.

“This new protocol agreement also breaks ground with formal recognition by the GAA of players’ ownership of their own NILP.”