Motion agreed to drop All-Ireland hurling preliminary quarter-finals

A view of the final score of the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final between Kildare and Dublin at Cedral St Conleth's Park in June. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The report of the Amateur Status Review Committee (ASRC) was approved by Saturday’s Central Council and the two motions it proposed were endorsed for discussion at February’s GAA annual congress.

They provide for a certification framework, similar to Uefa’s licensing system, for intercounty teams, and a redrafting of Rule 1.8, which governs amateur status in the Official Guide and which legal advice has held in need of updating for the past eight years.

In the ASRC report, it was argued that before amateur status can be properly enforced, it needs definition and a regulatory framework, which is provided in the motion.

[ Amateur Status Review Committee to present findings to GAA Central Council on SaturdayOpens in new window ]

Another proposal accepted was for the abolition of the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-finals, which grant access to the MacCarthy Cup for the Tier 2 McDonagh Cup finalists. These matches have generally resulted in turkey shoots and their termination will be sought at congress.

There was also support for a motion to incorporate the FRC rules on dissent into hurling after they had been seen to work so well in football – with a 30-metre penalty for any disputed frees.

Next year’s master fixtures list was approved and it is expected that the 2026 National League schedules will be published next Wednesday.