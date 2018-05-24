Cork hurlers must plan without Alan Cadogan

Corner forward ruled out for foreseeable future with knee tendon injury
Cork’s Alan Cadogan: his injury news has been confirmed by sources in the county. Photograph: Inpho

Cork hurling manager John Meyler will have to plan his season without 2017 All Star nominee Alan Cadogan, the exciting corner forward from Douglas. Cadogan missed last weekend’s victory over Clare in the first round of the Munster championship because of a knee tendon injury, which has now been confirmed as sufficiently serious to rule out the player for the foreseeable future.

 First reported in the Examiner on Thursday afternoon, the news has been confirmed by sources in the county.

 It’s been a difficult couple of days for Munster  counties with last year’s All-Ireland finalists Waterford forced to make their bow this summer in the absence of former Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson and team free taker, Pauric Mahony, who have ankle and finger  

injuries, respectively.

 Their first match is in Ennis against Clare this Sunday.

