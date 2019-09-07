Camogie final preview: Kilkenny hoping to make it third time lucky

All-Ireland Senior Championship Final: Galway v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 4.15pm, Sunday

It is set up to be a thrilling finale to the 2019 All-Ireland senior championship as this year’s two most consistent teams, Galway and Kilkenny do battle to be crowned champions.

Galway have had a blistering year and are deserving of their place in the showdown on Sunday. With only one defeat and one draw in 12 competitive matches in both league and championship, they are showing the form of champions and have done since the first sliotar was thrown in back in January.

The Tribeswomen defeated the Cats in the league final in March and that will provide a major confidence boost heading into this weekend’s showdown.

Kilkenny enter the showdown unbeaten in the competition so far, with five wins from five championship matches. The Cats will play in their fourth consecutive senior championship final and with the O’Duffy Cup travelling back in the opposition team bus on the last two occasions, they will be hoping that it will prove third time lucky this weekend.

Verdict: Galway

All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final: Galway v Westmeath, Croke Park, 2pm, Sunday

Galway and Westmeath meet in the intermediate decider after both teams produced spirited displays throughout their respective championship campaigns.

Cathal Murray’s Tribeswomen enter into the showpiece with high confidence as they are unbeaten in their seven championship clashes to date.

Their only blemish was a draw against Kilkenny in the final group stage fixture in August. Having been knocked out in the semi-final stage 12 months ago, the will be delighted at going one step further and will be looking to add another Intermediate title to the list, having claimed their last one back in 2013.

Westmeath have turned their fortunes around massively in the last 12 months, having exited the championship at the group stages last year. They have yet to win the All-Ireland intermediate title in their history so they will be looking to change that at Croke Park. With six wins from seven championship matches, confidence will be high this weekend in what is expected to be a tight contest.

Verdict: Galway

All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final: Kerry v Limerick, Croke Park, 12pm, Sunday

Having already clashed in the opening round of the group stages in July, Limerick and Kerry meet once more with silverware on the line this time around.

The Kingdom have made it back to the promised land after heartbreak in this stage of the competition 12 months ago. They haven’t let the pain of that occasion deter them and instead have gone through their championship campaign unbeaten to date.

They have the strongest defensive record in the competition and they will be hoping to use that against the team that has scored the most goals in the competition this weekend.

Limerick have also had an impressive run to the final, only suffering one defeat on their path to the showdown. That defeat was at the hands of their opponents this weekend so they will be hoping to rectify that result this time around.

Having scored 20 goals on their journey to the final, they will be hoping to add a few more to that tally in Croke Park on Sunday.

Verdict: Kerry